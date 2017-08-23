Tesla Model X Beats Lamborghini At Drag Race In World Record

Menu
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 23, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT TSLAX

A Tesla Model X beat a Lamborghini Aventador SV in a quarter-mile drag race this weekend, setting a world record for the fastest production SUV.

Tesla Model X P100D with Ludicrous+ at a 73-percent state of charge beat the Aventador at the quarter mile by 0.05 seconds, Drag Times, which staged the race at Palm Beach International Raceway, said in the video that it posted. Model X also set the world record for the fastest SUV, according to Drag Times.

Another Tesla vehicle, Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous+ at a 75-percent state of charge, also raced the Lamborghini Aventador at a quarter-mile drag race, but lost, by 0.15 seconds.

Tesla has been pitching its Model X P100D as the fastest SUV, saying that Model X P100D with Ludicrous mode accelerates to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. The Model S P100D with Ludicrous mode, on the other hand, is the third-fastest accelerating production car ever produced, with a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds, behind LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 Spyder, according to Tesla.

While Model X and Model S are pricier and luxury models, Tesla has just started production of the US$35,000 Model 3.

Production of Model 3 has begun with low volumes, Tesla says, adding that output will grow exponentially until it achieves full production capacity. According to the company’s timeline, Model 3 production started in the U.S. with the Long Range Battery.

Related: The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

Customer deliveries are currently expected to start in late October this year, and production of the Standard Battery will begin in November. Tesla expects to start international deliveries of left-hand drive vehicles in the second half of 2018, and to begin production of right-hand drive vehicles in 2019.

Alongside electric vehicle production, Tesla is accelerating plans for more gigafactory capacity for EVs and energy storage.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

