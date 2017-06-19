Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Shale-Related Seismic Activity Rises In Texas, Report

Oil Prices Fall As IEA Points At Poor Fundamentals

Oil Prices Fall As IEA Points At Poor Fundamentals

Oil prices fell 3.5 percent…

Iraq Dethrones Saudi Arabia As India’s No.1 Oil Supplier

Iraq Dethrones Saudi Arabia As India’s No.1 Oil Supplier

Iraq has been the largest…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shale-Related Seismic Activity Rises In Texas, Report

By Irina Slav - Jun 19, 2017, 9:16 AM CDT Texas Oil

Oklahoma is the state that springs to mind whenever earthquakes and oil are mentioned in the same sentence, but a fresh report from the Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas has revealed that the shale oil industry’s activity in the Lone Star State has led to changes in seismic activity.

The report found that while between 1975 and 2008 the average number of quakes above a magnitude of 3 was one or two, between 2008 and 2016 it increased to 12 to 15 a year. The TAMEST task force that authored the report noted that this increase has been linked not to fracking itself, however, but to wastewater disposal wells, which is in line with findings from other studies.

As to whether contaminated water from these disposal wells could seep through into subsoil aquifers that may supply drinking water, the report found that this is highly unlikely, adding, however, that more research was necessary to quench public concern about this potential problem.

The other commonly cited problem with shale oil and gas—greenhouse gas emissions—is naturally present here as well, although the authors of the report note the beneficial effects of state and federal regulation targeting these emissions.

One other serious problem identified by the TAMEST task force had to do with road infrastructure and the number of accidents resulting from the major increase in traffic due to the shale boom across the state. The development of one well in the Permian, for example, needs 997 trucks in all. For the Eagle Ford, the total required is 1,708. Most existing roads in Texas were not built with the shale industry in mind, and they are now suffering the wear and tear from this heavy traffic. As a logical consequence of this heavy traffic, accidents have increased in frequency and severity.

Generally, shale oil and gas development has been good for Texas economically. It has also, in some ways, at least, been better for the environment than conventional oil. The authors said, “The vast number of new wells drilled in shale formations in Texas since 2007 have had substantial spatial impacts on the landscape. However, horizontal wells have a smaller impact than the equivalent number of vertical wells would have had. When operators use a single well pad for multiple wells, surface impacts are significantly reduced.”

For now, it seems that the good that comes from oil and gas production in the Anadarko Basin, Eagle Ford, the Permian, the Barnett, and the Haynesville shale plays outweighs the bad. The industry employs more than half a million people and contributes tens of billions to the state coffers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Floating Storage For Oil Reaches 2017 High As Traders Employ Aging VLCCs

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Most Commented

Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

Saudi Finance Minister: “I Wouldn't Care If The Oil Price Is Zero"

 Alt text

Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?

 Alt text

America’s Unstoppable LNG Boom
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com