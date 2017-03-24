Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Russia Plans 2017-2019 Budget Based On $40 Barrel

Stop Counting On Oil Contangos

Stop Counting On Oil Contangos

Crude curves have historically been…

Busting A Myth: U.S. Dollar Impact On WTI

Busting A Myth: U.S. Dollar Impact On WTI

The narrative that the U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Plans 2017-2019 Budget Based On $40 Barrel

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 24, 2017, 6:05 PM CDT Moscow

Russia is budgeting its federal spending to expectations that oil prices will hover around $40 a barrel for the next several years, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

Such preparations go against predictions by international oil industry experts that barrel prices will rise to $60 and remain there over the long term. These forecasts are based on expectations that the global oil supply glut will reverse over the next couple of years, bringing prices up to a new normal, which will still stand far lower than the $100+ levels seen before the market crash occurred in late 2014.

A recent Bloomberg survey of oil analysts showed a 16 percent expected increase in the price of the Brent barrel, the international benchmark, by the end of the year led by production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and eleven other partner nations.

The Finance Ministry, the cabinet and the central bank are leaning on the cautious side in terms of their expectations regarding growth, driven still to a large degree by oil,” Piotr Matys, a currency strategist at Rabobank in London said of Russia’s bearish market outlook. “It’s better to be conservative and to be surprised on the upside than too optimistic and end up disappointed.”

Related: Energy Market Deregulation: Be Careful What You Wish For

On Friday, Russian policy makers predicted a $50 Urals barrel on average for the current year, with prices settling to a low of $40 by the end of 2017. The following two years will see stability at that level, according to the Moscow model.

“Once (actually more than once) bitten, twice shy,” Elina Ribakova, an economist at Deutsche Bank AG in London told Bloomberg this week. “The central bank and the Finance Ministry are sticking to the conservative $40 oil scenario because they want to be ready for and protect themselves against the worst-case scenario.”

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

December Crude Spill In North Dakota Thrice As Big As Originally Estimated

Next Post

December Crude Spill In North Dakota Thrice As Big As Originally Estimated

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com