Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.42 +0.82 +1.62%
Brent Crude 57.20 +0.95 +1.69%
Mars US 52.69 +0.79 +1.52%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
Urals 52.63 -0.87 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Bonny Light 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.99 -0.28 -0.58%
Natural Gas 3.002 +0.01 +0.43%
Marine 54.58 +0.25 +0.46%
Murban 57.13 +0.25 +0.44%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.98 -0.07 -0.13%
Basra Light 51.97 -0.92 -1.74%
Saharan Blend 55.82 -0.24 -0.43%
Girassol 56.34 -0.16 -0.28%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.08 +0.67 +1.74%
Western Canadian Select 39.89 -0.31 -0.77%
Canadian Condensate 53.20 -0.34 -0.64%
Premium Synthetic 56.34 -0.26 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 50.70 -0.10 -0.20%
Peace Sour 47.40 -0.34 -0.71%
Light Sour Blend 51.84 +1.34 +2.65%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.20 -0.24 -0.43%
Central Alberta 49.04 -0.36 -0.73%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -0.75 -1.57%
Giddings 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
ANS West Coast 57.00 +0.27 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 44.55 -0.70 -1.55%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.05 -0.70 -1.47%
Kansas Common 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
Buena Vista 55.05 -0.70 -1.26%
All Charts
Breaking News:

Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports

Oil Prices Rise Amid Falling U.S. Rig Count

Oil prices inched higher on…

Oil Stable After OPEC Chief Suggests ‘’Extraordinary Measures’’

Oil prices stabilized on Monday…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 13, 2017, 2:00 PM CDT

U.S. crude oil exports hit an all-time high at the end of September, and are poised to surge even more to hit unprecedented levels in the coming two or three weeks, Marco Dunand, chief executive of trading house Mercuria, told the Reuters Global Commodities Summit on Friday.  

U.S. crude oil exports hit a record-high of 1.98 million bpd in the week to September 29, EIA data showed. This was the highest weekly average since the U.S. removed restrictions on crude oil exports at the end of 2015, after a four-decade ban. Oversupply due to Harvey drove the higher exports, but most of all, it is the wide spread of around $6 between WTI and Brent prices that drives buyers to lust after the cheaper U.S. crude grade. The spread is also wide enough to offset shipping costs to destinations like Asia and Europe.

Mercuria’s Dunand thinks that the excess U.S. crude oil stocks will trigger more record highs over the next month, and American oil exports could reach 2.2 million bpd.

“Looking at the vessel fixtures of recent times, I think we’re going to see record exports over the next month,” Dunand told the Reuters summit.

“I think the volume that’s going to be exported from the U.S. in the next two or three weeks is unprecedented in size,” the manager noted.

According to Dunand, while product stocks in the U.S. are more or less in line, America’s crude inventories are in excess.

“The rest of the world, crude stocks are more or less in line. The excess of crude stocks to rebalance the market naturally has to find its way,” he said, adding that Europe and Asia would buy that excess U.S. barrels.  

Apart from the wide Brent-WTI spread, the futures curve structures are also indicative of future oil flows. Brent flipped into backwardation recently, much to the joy of OPEC, while WTI is still in a contango.

Related: The Next Big Digital Disruption In Energy

“If you have backwardation in Dubai, backwardation in [Brent] and a contango in WTI, it’s telling you that some of the WTI excess has to move to other places,” Dunand said.

The manager, however, doesn’t see oil prices under much pressure due to the record U.S. exports, because the market is ready to absorb the oil, which for many buyers is the cheapest now. 

“The refiner will go and buy the cheapest possible barrels,” Dunand said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

