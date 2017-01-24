Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Crude, Gasoline And Distillates Builds

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

The competitive edge in big…

How Tillerson Could Fuel A Russian Arctic Drilling Boom

How Tillerson Could Fuel A Russian Arctic Drilling Boom

While nobody doubts that President…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Crude, Gasoline And Distillates Builds

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 24, 2017, 4:16 PM CST Shale oil tower

U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 2.93 million barrels this week, according to this week’s American Petroleum Institute (API) inventory report published on Tuesday afternoon, compounded by larger than expected builds in gasoline and distillates as well.

Despite OPEC’s apparent adherence to the agreed upon production cuts so far, today’s news that crude oil inventories rose for the third week in a row will no doubt weigh heavily on the price of oil after last Friday, Baker Hughes reported 35-rig increase to the number of oil and gas rigs active in the United States—the largest single-week increase in years.

Up until the API’s data release, Brent crude has traded fairly flat since Friday’s rig count release. Brent crude was trading at $55.40 ($55.45 on Friday), while WTI crude traded at $53.16 ($53.33 on Friday). Within minutes, both benchmarks began to fall.

The API reported a 4.85-million-barrel build in gasoline inventories, and a 1.95-million-barrel build to distillates.

Supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma, facility fell this week by 145,000 barrels, compared to analyst expectations of a much larger 500,000-barrel draw.

Last weeks’ EIA report showed a crude oil inventory build of 2.3 million barrels despite a 5.04-million-barrel draw reported by the API a day earlier; and a 6-million-barrel build to gasoline compared with a 9.75-million-barrel build reported by the API. The two reports are often conflicting, and all eyes will be on tomorrow’s inventory report by the EIA to see whether the industry body will solidify the falling prices by reaffirming today’s inventory builds as reported by the API—and if so, to what degree.

At 5:06pm EST, WTI Crude was trading at $52.96, with Brent Crude trading at $55.24.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

‘’Trump’s Border Tax Plan Could Cause A Global Oil Price Shock’’

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout
Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

 PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Most Commented

Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Alt text

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com