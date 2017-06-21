Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

China Set To Slow Refinery Runs In Q3, Hurting Oil Demand Growth

Is $40 Oil On The Horizon?

Is $40 Oil On The Horizon?

Despite a busy week in…

5 Companies Revolutionizing The Wireless Game

5 Companies Revolutionizing The Wireless Game

The wireless communication market is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway To Auction Record Number Of Arctic Oil Exploration Blocks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 21, 2017, 12:00 PM CDT Norway

Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said on Wednesday that it was offering a total of 102 blocks up for exploration in the 24th licensing round on the Norwegian Continental Shelf—a record number of blocks in the area—despite environmentalists’ concern over drilling in the Arctic.

Out of the 102 blocks, 9 blocks are in the Norwegian Sea, and 93 in the Barents Sea. Norway aims to award new production licenses in the first half of 2018, with the application deadline for companies set for November 30, 2017, the petroleum ministry said.

In March this year, Norway’s government announced initial plans to open a record number of oil exploration blocks in the Barents Sea, sparking renewed criticism from environmental groups. A considerable number of the blocks proposed in the Barents Sea are located north of the northernmost oil discovery in Norway. Back then, the government said that it would announce the final blocks in the second quarter this year after a public consultation with local communities, environmental groups, and regulators.

The proposal for the 102 blocks was based on nomination from the companies and evaluation by the government authorities. The proposal was sent for public consultation on March 13, with a May 2 deadline. In total, 36 submissions were received, the petroleum ministry said today.

New exploration acreage promotes long-term activity, value creation and profitable employment in the petroleum industry across the country,” Petroleum Minister Terje Søviknes said in the statement.

Related: Who Controls The Oil As Kurdish Independence Looms?

Environmentalists were not happy with the announcement, and Truls Gulowsen, head of Greenpeace Norway, told Reuters:

“This is an attack on the environment. It’s a confirmation that the Norwegian government doesn’t take their own climate commitments from Paris seriously.”

Greenpeace is suing Norway over the previous, 23rd, licensing round, for oil companies to drill in the Arctic Barents Sea. The plaintiffs—Nature and Youth and Greenpeace Nordic—argue “that Norway thereby violates the Paris Agreement and the people’s constitutional right to a healthy and safe environment for future generations”.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon’s Guyana Play Could Be As Price Competitive As The Permian

Next Post

China Set To Slow Refinery Runs In Q3, Hurting Oil Demand Growth

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Oil Prices Get Tiny Reprieve As API Reports Modest Crude Draw

Oil Prices Get Tiny Reprieve As API Reports Modest Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

Saudi Finance Minister: “I Wouldn't Care If The Oil Price Is Zero"

 Alt text

Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com