Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Nigerian Trans Forcados Pipeline Could Reopen By End-Q2

The 6 U.S. States Most Impacted By The Oil Bust

The 6 U.S. States Most Impacted By The Oil Bust

An S&P report reveals that…

Robots Over Roughnecks: Next Drilling Boom Might Not Add Many Jobs

Robots Over Roughnecks: Next Drilling Boom Might Not Add Many Jobs

Research from the Houston Chronicle…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Kurdish Parties Squabble Over Oil Revenues

By Irina Slav - Jan 30, 2017, 11:41 AM CST Iraq oil production

Political parties in the Kurdistan autonomous region of Iraq are quarreling over the share each of them gets from oil trade, according to the secretary of the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party, Muhammad Haji Mahmoud, who spoke to the Voice of America.

According to Mahmoud, the five parties all set up oil companies to ensure revenue streams in 2014, after the latest government entered into office. Now, however, they seem to be unhappy with their share of the goodies, and are insisting on a bigger piece of the pie.

A governmental crisis hit Kurdistan two years ago, after the end of President Massoud Barzani’s term in office. Barzani refused to relinquish control and remained in office, although unofficially, as this goes counter to Kurdish laws.

His party—the Kurdistan Democratic Party—is currently in power, it’s power solidified in late 2015 after PM Nechirvan Barzani expelled four ministers from another party, Gorran, from the cabinet for, as EKurd Daily put it, “instigating violent unrest for political gain.”

The Kurdistan autonomous region is home to some of the largest oil fields in Iraq, and the Regional Government’s problems don’t end with local parties. The KRG has been locked in arguments with the central government in Baghdad over payments for oil exports, and allegedly over oil shipments made without approval from Baghdad.

Related: Independent Audit Confirms Saudi Aramco’s Huge Oil Reserves

Earlier this month, Iraq’s Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, accused the KRG of shipping more crude to Turkey than it was supposed to as per the OPEC November agreement on output cuts. According to Al-Abadi, Kurdistan was exporting “more than the 17 percent stated in the budget.”

This 17-percent portion amounts to 250,000 bpd from fields under the control of the KRG. However, as Reuters notes, this allocation does not include the fields around Kirkuk – a wealth of oil that is under the de facto control of Erbil, but are officially under the umbrella of the Baghdad-run North Oil Company.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Lukoil Eyes Start Of Oilfield Development In Iran This Year

Next Post

U.S. Natural Gas-Fired Power Capacity Seen Rising 8% By 2018

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout
API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

 PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

 Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Most Commented

Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

The Oil Supply Glut Is Here To Stay In 2017

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com