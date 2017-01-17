Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Indonesia’s Pertamina To Invest $54B In Upstream By 2025

Canada’s Oil Industry Goes On The Offensive

Canada’s Oil Industry Goes On The Offensive

The Canadian oil industry is…

Is Las Vegas Really 100% Renewable?

Is Las Vegas Really 100% Renewable?

Las Vegas recently claimed that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Indonesia’s Pertamina To Invest $54B In Upstream By 2025

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 17, 2017, 5:41 PM CST Pertamina Gas installation

Indonesia’s state-held energy company Pertamina plans to invest US$54 billion in upstream production by 2025, with the purpose to raise its oil, gas and geothermal output by 185 percent, spokeswoman Wianda Pusponegoro told local media on Tuesday.

Pertamina’s goal is to increase oil, gas and geothermal production to around 1.91 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared to just 670,000 boepd for November of 2016.

“Hence, we want to be more aggressive in strengthening the upstream industry by trying to exploit more domestic and overseas oil and gas blocks,” Pusponegoro told The Jakarta Post.

The blocks the company is vying for include the Attaka and East Kalimantan blocks, operated by Chevron Indonesia until March 2017, and the South East Sumatra block operated by China National Offshore Oil Corporation-Southeast Sumatra Ltd. (CNOOC SES) up until September 2018.

Apart from upstream development, Indonesia’s energy company is also seeking to more than double its refined oil production capacity to 2.3 million barrels of oil per day by 2025 from 1 million bpd for 2015.

In October last year, Pertamina said that it aimed to increase its oil production by 42 percent to 438,000 bpd in 2017, up from a target of 308,000 bpd in 2016, with most of the increase expected to come from acquisitions in Russia, Iran, and Iraq.

Related: China Leads Unprecedented Drop In Asian Crude Production

A little over a month later, Indonesia suspended its membership in OPEC at the talks about the supply-cut deal. Pertamina described the country’s decision to temporarily suspend its OPEC membership as “rational”, because otherwise Indonesia would have to cut 5 percent of its oil production, or around 37,000 bpd, which would have a “significant impact” on the oil and gas industry and national energy security.

Pertamina’s domestic crude oil production averaged 223,000 bpd between January and September 2016, up by 12 percent on the year.

Last week, the company said in a statement that it had planned more than US$100 billion worth of investment in various business lines by 2025, including in energy infrastructure construction.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Airbus To Test Flying Car Prototype By End-2017

Next Post

Airbus To Test Flying Car Prototype By End-2017

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost
The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com