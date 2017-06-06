Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Russia’s Economy Minister: Russia Can Live Forever At $40 Oil

Russia’s Economy Minister: Russia Can Live Forever At $40 Oil

Russian Economy minister Maxim Oreshkin…

What Exiting The Paris Agreement Means For U.S. Utilities

What Exiting The Paris Agreement Means For U.S. Utilities

The United States is going…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Indonesian Pertamina Defers Refinery Projects Over Funding

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 06, 2017, 4:00 PM CDT Refinery

Indonesia’s state energy firm Pertamina plans to postpone upgrades at some of its refineries, including a joint project with Saudi Aramco, over financing concerns, said Rachmad Hardadi, director of megaprojects and petrochemicals at the Indonesian company.

The completions of some refinery upgrades have been delayed by one to two years, so that “the cost is not a burden over the same [one or two] years,” Reuters quoted Hardadi as telling reporters on Tuesday.

The postponement of some refinery capacity upgrades at home would potentially make Indonesia—one of the biggest fuel importers in Southeast Asia—import more refined oil products over the next ten years than initially expected.

Speaking to reporters, Hardadi said that the timetables had to be readjusted to fit Pertamina’s plans for upstream acquisitions and infrastructure needs.

The Indonesian company is waiting for Saudi Aramco’s board to approve Pertamina’s plan to delay the completion of the upgrade of the Cilacap refinery in Central Java. Last year, Pertamina signed a JV with Aramco for the expansion of the refinery to boost daily maximum runs from 348,000 barrels to 400,000 barrels. Now the Indonesian company awaits the approval of Aramco—which has 45 percent in the project—to defer the completion to 2023 from the initially targeted project startup in 2021, according to Hardadi.

Related: Can Canadian Crude Compete In Asia?

In another joint refinery project with a major foreign group, Pertamina is partnering with Rosneft—which holds 45 percent—in a project to build the Tuban refining and petrochemical complex in the eastern part of Java. For this project, Pertamina plans to discuss with Rosneft postponing the targeted completion to 2023 or 2024, from 2021, according to Hardadi.

Tuban is expected to have the capacity to process 300,000 bpd of crude oil.

In addition, completion of stage one of the upgrade at Balikpapan refinery to increase capacity to 360,000 bpd from 260,000 bpd, would be delayed to 2020, instead of initially planned 2019, Reuters quoted Hardadi as saying.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

EIA Lowers Brent Forecast For 2018

Next Post

Venezuela Starves Domestic Oil Refineries To Supply Cuban Orders

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Rebounds After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Rebounds After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

 Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Alt text

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com