Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

GE Offers To Invest In Nigeria’s Refineries

World’s Largest Mining Investment Fund Is Bargain Hunting Again

World’s Largest Mining Investment Fund Is Bargain Hunting Again

The world’s biggest mining investment…

Why Russia Beat Saudi Arabia As China’s No.1 Oil Supplier

Why Russia Beat Saudi Arabia As China’s No.1 Oil Supplier

Russia last year overtook Saudi…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

GE Offers To Invest In Nigeria’s Refineries

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 25, 2017, 11:34 AM CST NNPC gas station

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has proposed to invest in upgrading Nigeria’s three oil refineries, state-held Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Tuesday.

GE is proposing to invest in the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries.

“We were involved in the tenders that started around last year which was subsequently withdrawn but our commitment to bringing the refineries on-stream is still very deep and we are very serious about it. We propose that work commences either with the Warri or Port Harcourt Refinery as a pilot, as we set a target to improve the refinery capacity before the end of 2017,’’ NNPC said, quoting a GE presentation to the state-run firm.

In addition, GE said it was ready “to make production in the offshore fields profitable for the benefit of both companies and other stakeholders”, NNPC’s statement says.

GE has been operating in Nigeria for more than 40 years in sectors including aviation, power generation, oil and gas, healthcare, and transportation.

Related: How The Saudi Rift With Egypt Is Spiraling Out Of Control

GE’s proposal comes at the same time in which Italy’s oil major Eni SpA signed on Tuesday deals to work with NNPC to boost development and exploration activities in the onshore, offshore and ultra deepwater operated areas. Eni and NNPC also agreed to cooperate in the upgrade of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Nigeria - whose oil production over the past year has been crippled by militant attacks in the Niger Delta - is also struggling with its run-down refineries. This further stretches its finances as it has to import refined petroleum products.

Under the model of direct sale of crude oil and direct purchase of petroleum products (DSDP), NNPC is accepting bids in a tender until February 2, 2017. Under this DSDP scheme, foreign refiners would receive Nigerian crude oil supplies in exchange for the delivery of an equal value of refined oil products to NNPC.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Aramco Pulls Out Of Joint Venture Talks With Petronas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout
Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

 PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Most Commented

Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Alt text

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com