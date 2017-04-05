Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Norway Oil Official To Discuss Cooperation With China’s CNOOC

OPEC’s No.2 Goes Rogue: Plans 600,000 Bpd Oil Output Increase

OPEC’s No.2 Goes Rogue: Plans 600,000 Bpd Oil Output Increase

Despite talks of an OPEC…

Is This The Best Way To Play The Next Gold Boom?

Is This The Best Way To Play The Next Gold Boom?

As the dollar plummets and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon, Qatar Petroleum Sign E&P Deal To Drill Offshore Cyprus

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 05, 2017, 1:58 PM CDT Refinery

ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum have signed an exploration and production (E&P) sharing contract with the Cyprus government and will start drilling in a block offshore Cyprus in 2018, Qatar Petroleum said on Wednesday.

At the end of last year, Exxon and Qatar Petroleum won the right to negotiate E&P terms for block 10, in the third licensing round for offshore hydrocarbons exploration in blocks 6, 8, and 10 in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus. Back then, Cyprus said that it would start negotiating with the selected partners for the blocks to set terms and conditions for E&P sharing contracts. A consortium of Italy’s Eni and France’s Total won the exploration license for block 6, and Eni won the license for block 8.

Now, executives from Exxon and Qatar Petroleum and the top Cyprus government officials discussed cooperation and set the terms for the contract.

A 3D seismic survey is already being carried out in block 10, and the partners are getting ready to start exploration drilling next year, Qatar Petroleum said in its press release.

This agreement expands our international upstream footprint into the eastern Mediterranean for what we hope is one of the most promising opportunities in the area,” Qatar Petroleum president and chief executive Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said.

Exxon is a long-term partner of Qatar Petroleum in various ventures around the world, including in partnering with the Qatari state-run company to develop the North Field, the world’s largest non-associated natural gas field, through the RasGas and Qatargas joint ventures.

Related: Why An OPEC Deal Extension Won’t Lift Oil Prices

The E&P exploration drilling deal offshore Cyprus is the latest of the flurry of deals and sanctioned projects in the eastern Mediterranean, following Eni’s discovery of the Zohr field offshore Egypt in 2015, the largest gas field ever to be discovered in the Mediterranean. Plans are that production would start by the end of this year.

In addition, the giant Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel is also getting ahead with its development, after the partners recently ratified the final investment decision for the first phase of development which entails gross capital investment of $3.75 billion.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Considers Levying Tax On Oil By-Products

Next Post

Exxon Mobil In Talks With Petrobras For New Offshore Joint Venture

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 EMEA Investor Of the Year Predicts Brent At $70 By 2017 End

EMEA Investor Of the Year Predicts Brent At $70 By 2017 End

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

Most Commented

Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Wind Energy Now Directly Competing With Coal On Cost

 Alt text

Will Germany’s 100% EV Plan Actually Reduce Emissions?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com