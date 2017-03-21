Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Markets Recoil As Inventory Builds More Than Feared

Is Kurdish Oil A Gamble Worth Taking?

Is Kurdish Oil A Gamble Worth Taking?

Kurdistan’s oil production plans have…

Will Gazprom’s Pipeline Strategies Pay Off?

Will Gazprom’s Pipeline Strategies Pay Off?

Despite the liberalization of gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron’s $1B Chinese Offshore Oil Asset Sale Hits A Snag

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 21, 2017, 1:58 PM CDT Offshore

Chevron’s plan to sell its non-operated interests in oilfields offshore China for up to $1 billion has been stalled since the U.S. major has not received good enough bids, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, quoting people in the know.

Chevron had planned to sell the stakes it holds in three oilfields in the Bohai Bay in China, but since no bidder has matched the price the U.S. group had been aiming for, Chevron is thinking of keeping the interests for now, Bloomberg’s sources said.

According to the sources, Chinese companies AAG Energy Holdings, Brightoil Petroleum Holdings, and Meidu Energy Corp have expressed interest in Chevron’s Bohai Bay assets.

Chevron China Energy Company (CCEC) is a non–operated joint venture partner with Chinese state firm CNOOC in three fields in Bohai Bay. Chevron’s Chinese unit holds a 24.5-percent working interest in the QHD32–6 field, and 16.2 percent in each of the Bozhong 25–1 and the Bozhong 19–4 fields, with CNOOC being the operator for all three fields and holding the rest of the working interests.

In its 2Q 2016 earnings conference call presentation, Chevron said that it was targeting to generate proceeds before tax of between $5 billion and $10 billion from asset sales in the period 2016-2017. The group has been targeting well-timed transactions to capture good value, with divestment criteria being non-strategic fit of the assets, and such assets that are unable to compete for capital.

Related: Is China The Next Key Influencer In The Middle East?

In August last year, Chevron was said to be aiming to sell $5 billion worth of Asian assets involved in upstream operations.

In December, the U.S. supermajor announced the sale of its Indonesian and Philippines geothermal assets, while last month Chinese state-held company Zhenhua Oil was said to have signed a preliminary deal to buy Chevron’s natural gas fields in Bangladesh estimated to be worth around $2 billion.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Chevron Unlikely To Expand Major Australian LNG Projects

Next Post

OPEC May Have No Choice But To Extend Cuts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com