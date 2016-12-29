Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

How Did The Big Name Oil Bulls Fare This Year?

How Did The Big Name Oil Bulls Fare This Year?

It has been a notoriously…

Freezing Winter Sees Natural Gas Prices Surge

Freezing Winter Sees Natural Gas Prices Surge

Natural gas prices are rising…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as deputy news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Related News

Can Chinese Crude Demand Continue To Grow In 2017?

By Tom Kool - Dec 29, 2016, 12:01 PM CST Oil Refinery

The OPEC deal might have revived oil prices for now, but a combination of elevated inventories and the threat of lower demand growth in China in 2017 could come back to spook oil markets as they recover steadily.

China’s strong crude demand has prevented oil prices from falling even lower during the 2-year oil price bust. An opportunistic buying strategy focused on filling commercial and strategic oil inventories as well as a strong demand from China’s teapot refineries that resulted in a ‘product glut’ have kept crude demand growth ‘’solid to steady’’ according to OPEC economists.

According to Marketwatch, China imported about 7.9 million barrels of crude oil per day in November, a little bit over 70 percent of its total crude oil demand.

The Chinese General administration of customs reports an 18.3 percent year on year crude import growth in November. Chinese demand for crude may continue to rise in the near-term as domestic production has plunged significantly, but a strong pillar of demand – China’s SPR – may already be fading. Platts however reported a 1.1 percent year on year increase of total Chinese crude demand in October of this year.

Oilprice.com reported in September of this year that while the Chinese SPR is rapidly filling up, the Chinese government has invested in extra storage capacity and energy infrastructure. According to the energy consultants at Energy Aspects, there is no near term limit to the SPR crude hoarding. Michal Meidan, a London based analyst predicted a fall in demand of 100,000 bpd to 300,000 bpd for the second half of 2016 at the time.

Related: Natural Gas Drillers Rush To Hedge Production As Prices Soar

Although no one really knows how full the Chinese SPR tanks really are, Energy Aspects estimates that an additional 150 million barrel commercial capacity will be added as more independent refiners are now allowed to import foreign crude. Oil markets should keep a close eye at changes in Beijing’s stance towards smaller independent refiners as they could make or break Chinese crude oil demand.

2017 could see oil rally towards $60 as OPEC follows up on its output cut deal, but in the mid-term, oil investors should keep an eye on China’s crude demand imports, independent refiner regulation and economic growth outlook.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China’s Largest Oilfield To Cut Capex By 20% In 2017

Next Post

Oil & Gas IPO’s To Spike in 2017

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as deputy news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Oil Reacts Stoically As API Reports Biggest Cushing Inventory Build Since 2008

Oil Reacts Stoically As API Reports Biggest Cushing Inventory Build Since 2008

 Saudi Arabia Blames Iran For Serious Cyber Attacks

Saudi Arabia Blames Iran For Serious Cyber Attacks

 Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

Most Commented

Alt text

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Surrenders To U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com