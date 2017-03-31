Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Shell Nigeria Shuts One Bonny Light Export Line To Repair Theft Points

How Much Further Oil Could Fall

How Much Further Oil Could Fall

Oil prices fell rapidly as…

Is Haynesville About To Make A Comeback?

Is Haynesville About To Make A Comeback?

The Haynesville shale play used…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

CNOOC Takes On Australian Partner For African Exploration

By Irina Slav - Mar 31, 2017, 2:21 PM CDT Offshore

China’s CNOOC has struck a partnership deal with smaller Australian exploration company FAR for joint operations off the coasts of Senegal and Gambia, where the Australian company already has a presence.

In Senegal, FAR is working with larger players including Woodside Petroleum and Cairn Energy, and in Gambia, it just acquired an 80-percent interest in several offshore blocks. The company’s managing director commented that the CNOOC deal will give FAR the means to continue with its acquisition drive in West Africa.

For CNOOC, the deal is part of an international expansion prompted by depleting fields at home that have shrunk reserves and output. West Africa seems to be a special focus for the company: earlier this week, it announced the acquisition of a 65-percent farm-in stake in an offshore block in the joint development zone of Senegal and Guinea-Bisau.

Last year, the three biggest Chinese state oil companies – PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC – reported a combined drop in reserves of 1.8 billion barrels. This is uncomfortable for the world’s largest importer of crude, so the three, despite weak financial results for 2016, have all announces increased spending plans for this year.

CNOOC alone intends to splash around $10 billion this year, thanks to its good cash flow position – it doubled last year, despite a 93-percent drop in profits to $92.5 million. This year, CNOOC plans to start work on five new projects, the company said at the release of its 2016 results and combine new drilling with acquisitions to boost its reserves and production, which slid down 3.8 percent last year.

Related: Saudis To Cut Crude Prices To Asia, Again

The West African coast has been attracting more attention lately. It is considered a frontier region with good oil and gas prospects. FAR alone has so far made eight successful discoveries off the coast of Senegal, and estimates available crude oil reserves in the basin at over 1.5 billion barrels. While no oil has been found so far in Gambia, its proximity to the Senegalese deposits is reason enough to believe it may hold substantial reserves of oil and gas.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela Oil Woes Cut Gasoline Exports to Cuba

Next Post

Indian Lenders Delay Rosneft’s Essar Acquisition Until April

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why It Isn’t Game Over For Canada’s Oil Sands
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com