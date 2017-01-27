Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Shell About to Close Major North Sea Asset Sale

Oil Slides After Massive Rig Count Gain

Oil Slides After Massive Rig Count Gain

Oil prices slided on Friday…

Does Trump’s ‘America First’ Tax Plan Benefit Oil & Gas?

Does Trump’s ‘America First’ Tax Plan Benefit Oil & Gas?

President Trump’s plans to radically…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Baker Hughes: International Capex To Increase Only If Oil Rises Above $65

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 26, 2017, 5:31 PM CST Oilfield workers

As Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) booked a fourth-quarter loss much wider than analysts had expected, the oilfield services group said on Thursday that it expects companies to increase spending outside North America only if oil prices rise above US$65 per barrel.

Baker Hughes reported today an adjusted net loss of US$126 million for the fourth quarter, or US$0.30 per diluted share, compared with a loss of US$0.21 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2015. The loss was much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of US$0.12.

Fourth-quarter revenue inched up 2 percent sequentially to US$2.4 billion, but plunged by 29 percent on the year. Still, fourth-quarter revenue beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of US$2.369 billion.

North America revenue dropped to US$775 million from US$1.137 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015. Although revenue increased by 15 percent compared to the third quarter of 2016, Baker Hughes said that “despite the increase in activity, the competitive landscape remained challenging across the entire segment, keeping a downward pressure on price”.

To further dampen the mood, Baker Hughes said that it expects North American revenue in the first quarter this year to suffer from lower activity in the Gulf of Mexico and the spin-off of the pressure pumping business.

Related: Keystone XL Still Faces Obstacles Even With Trump’s Approval

“Looking ahead for the first half of 2017, we expect onshore revenue in North America to increase as our customers ramp up activity, with service pricing improving but limited by overcapacity. Internationally, we are forecasting activity declines and continued pricing pressure, with pockets of growth onshore. In offshore markets, particularly deepwater, activity declines are expected to be more severe,” chairman and CEO Martin Craighead said in the company statement.

Commenting on the spending of companies as related to oil prices, Craighead said – as reported by Reuters – that North American producers would increase spending with oil prices in the mid-to-upper-fifty-dollars per barrel. Regarding international producers’ spending, prices need to be higher than US$65 per barrel to make companies outside North America start raising spending again.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Big Oil May Not Need To Borrow To Pay Dividends For The First Time In 5 Years

Next Post

UK Court Shuts Down Nigeria Oil Spill Case Against Shell

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout
Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

 PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Most Commented

Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Alt text

Has The OPEC Rally Gone Too Far?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com