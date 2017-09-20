Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds

Alt Text

Can Putin Bring Peace To The Korean Peninsula?

As tensions surrounding the Korean…

Alt Text

Venezuela Publishes Oil Prices In Yuan For First Time

Following through with his promise,…

Alt Text

Can North Korea Survive An Oil Embargo?

A full-scale oil embargo against…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Will The White House Prevent Rosneft From Buying Citgo?

By Irina Slav - Sep 20, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT Rosneft

Senators have pressed the Trump Administration to review the chances of Russia’s Rosneft acquiring Venezuela’s PDVSA and its U.S. business, Citgo. Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez believe a change in the ownership of Citgo’s assets would constitute a security risk, Reuters reported.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Republican and Democratic senators wrote that Given Venezuela’s increasingly dire economic and humanitarian situation, we are seriously concerned with a possible acquisition by Rosneft of PDVSA and Citgo.”

Mnuchin is the chair of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The CFIUS is responsible for studying the national security implications of potential foreign acquisitions in the country.

The possibility of Russia’s biggest oil company taking over Citgo first surfaced early this year, as PDVSA’s troubles with falling production and lower oil revenues deepened, bringing it closer to a default on pending debts.

Rosneft could take control of 49.9 percent of Citgo, media warned back in March. PDVSA used the stake as collateral for a $1.5-billion loan provided by Rosneft last year, and the Russian company immediately filed a lien with the Delaware Department of State asserting its right to ownership in case PDVSA defaults on debt payments. 

Later in the year, however, anonymous sources quoted by Reuters said that Rosneft and PDVSA were negotiating the swap of the 49-percent stake in Citgo, prompted by the possibility that Washington may impose sanctions on Venezuela, including the suspension of crude oil imports from the country, which would threaten Citgo’s long-term sustainability. Related: Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

The report remained unconfirmed by official sources after the new sanctions entered into effect. These, however, did not include a suspension of Venezuelan oil imports into the U.S.

The possibility of Rosneft taking over the whole of PDVSA seems a bit far-fetched. Russia is not the Venezuelan company’s only creditor. There is China, too. If the possibility of a foreign acquisition of the state company ever emerges, A China oil giant would be just as likely a buyer as Rosneft. This possibility is, however, very remote: Venezuela depends on PDVSA’s income for its survival.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russia’s Kurdish Pipeline Gamble

Next Post

Trouble Is Brewing In Kurdistan
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Continues To Collapse

U.S. Oil Rig Count Continues To Collapse
IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020

IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020

 Is An Oil Price Spike Imminent?

Is An Oil Price Spike Imminent?

 Sub-$50 Oil Could Kill Shale

Sub-$50 Oil Could Kill Shale

 Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

Most Commented

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com