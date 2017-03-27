Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Libyan NOC Sounds Alarm For Illegal Sales

Alt Text

New Oil Price War Looms As The OPEC Deal Falls Short

The OPEC-led production cut has…

Alt Text

Tax Breaks Could Save U.S. Oil Industry Billions

Trump’s tax reform proposal could…

Alt Text

Oil Has Room To Fall As Speculators Bail On Bullish Bets

As oil investors liquidate their…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Pro-Extension Voices In OPEC Become Louder

By Irina Slav - Mar 27, 2017, 10:38 AM CDT OPEC

In a statement, the joint committee of seven oil ministers from the parties to the cut said that the deal could be extended for another six months, depending on how oil’s fundamentals look in June. An earlier version of the statement, however, had the committee recommending the extension, according to Reuters.

The committee, which was set up to monitor the progress of the cuts and compliance rates, met in Kuwait over the weekend to review the situation. Its members commended the participants for their high rate of compliance – 94 percent as of February – and urged them to strive for 100 percent.

It seems that even a maximum compliance rate won’t change prices much, as U.S. inventory builds and rising production from the shale patch continue to offset the cuts already made by OPEC and its partners. Moreover, not everyone is on board with the extension idea. Russia, for one, said it needed more data before it considered such a move.

The effect of an extension could achieve the opposite of what OPEC needs, which is consistently higher prices, preferably above $60 a barrel. Yet the moment the initial deal was struck and prices started to climb, U.S. shale boomers buckled down and worked to boost their output, offsetting the cuts.

A deal extension would probably lift prices from their sub-$50 level, and that would again motivate shale boomers to continue pumping more and more – U.S. total crude output is set to exceed 9.5 million barrels daily next year, hitting and average of 10 million bpd at the end of that year, according to the EIA. Related: Energy Market Deregulation: Be Careful What You Wish For

Still, the OPEC committee argued that the current dip in prices was caused by lower seasonal demand and refinery maintenance season. Prices should perk up after the end of this maintenance season, and crude inventories in floating storage should shrink, as well.

All OPEC ministers are meeting again on May 24, when the extension is likely to be discussed.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

How Much Further Oil Could Fall
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Are Oil Markets Ignoring All These Bullish Signs?

Why Are Oil Markets Ignoring All These Bullish Signs?
OPEC In Trouble As Saudis Becoming Weary Of “Free Riders”

OPEC In Trouble As Saudis Becoming Weary Of “Free Riders”

 Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 The Upcoming Surge In U.S. Oil Demand Explained In One Chart

The Upcoming Surge In U.S. Oil Demand Explained In One Chart

 OPEC Out Of Moves As Goldman Sachs Expects Another Oil Glut In 2018

OPEC Out Of Moves As Goldman Sachs Expects Another Oil Glut In 2018

Most Commented

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com