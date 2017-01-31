Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise As Markets Buy OPEC’s Charm Offensive

Oil prices headed higher overnight…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Spiral Lower On Signs Of Strong U.S. Oil Recovery

Oil prices trended lower on…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Could Reach $60 This Year: Novak

As markets are balancing, Crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Experts See Higher Oil Prices But Surging Shale Is A Concern

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 31, 2017, 12:12 PM CST Valhal platform Norway

Analysts have raised their oil price forecasts for this year as the OPEC supply-cut deal is starting to tighten oil markets, but warned that rising U.S. output could wipe out any significant oil price rise that would result from the cartel’s deal, a Reuters poll of 31 economists and analysts showed on Tuesday.

The experts currently expect Brent crude futures to average US$58.01 a barrel this year, compared to a forecast for an average of US$57.43 in the previous Reuters poll.

The latest poll also raised projections for the U.S. light crude WTI, and now it is seen averaging US$56.08 this year, compared to the previous expectation for US$55.71 per barrel.

This was the second consecutive Reuters poll in which experts have raised forecasts for both Brent and WTI prices.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration increased its forecast for both Brent and WTI crude oil prices by US$2, and now sees Brent prices averaging US$53 and WTI averaging US$52 per barrel this year.

In general, analysts polled in the latest Reuters survey believe that the Trump Administration would be beneficial to the U.S. oil sector. Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch expects that the U.S. shale output “could surprise to the upside” in 2017. Related: Why Is Everyone So Bullish On Oil?

Signs that the U.S. domestic drilling activity is on the rise have been emerging from almost every weekly rig count report lately. The latest figures showed that the number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States increased last week by 18 for a total of 712 active rigs, or 93 rigs above the rig count a year ago. As was the case the previous week, most of last week’s gains were oil rig gains, which were up by 15 to 566 at the end of last week.

According to the experts polled by Reuters, the oil market would balance by the middle of 2017, but OPEC would need to extend the original six-month production cut period in order to keep markets stable.

Apart from the supply side of the OPEC deal and U.S. shale, oil prices may continue to react this year to the relations between the U.S. and key Middle Eastern producers and Russia, as well as a stronger dollar, and the situation in Libya and Nigeria, experts reckon.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Spiral Lower On Signs Of Strong U.S. Oil Recovery
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price Meltdown – Is Trump Setting The Oil Markets Up For Another Bust?

Oil Price Meltdown – Is Trump Setting The Oil Markets Up For Another Bust?
Oil Prices Rise As OPEC Put Its Foot On The Brakes

Oil Prices Rise As OPEC Put Its Foot On The Brakes

 Fundamentals Be Damned – Oil Price Correction Likely

Fundamentals Be Damned – Oil Price Correction Likely

 The 6 U.S. States Most Impacted By The Oil Bust

The 6 U.S. States Most Impacted By The Oil Bust

 Why Oil Can’t Pull Higher In The Near Term

Why Oil Can’t Pull Higher In The Near Term

Most Commented

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 The Oil Supply Glut Is Here To Stay In 2017

The Oil Supply Glut Is Here To Stay In 2017

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com