Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

PDVSA’s Latest Misery: Delays In Oil-For-Loan Deals With Russia, China

Alt Text

Will Natural Gas Go On Another Run In 2017?

Natural gas was the best…

Alt Text

Why Cheap Natural Gas Is History

A rapidly tightening natural gas…

Alt Text

This North Sea Nation Is About To Lose 90% Of Its Natural Gas Production

Because of the lack of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Pipeline Approvals Could Put A Ceiling On Gas Prices

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 09, 2017, 3:39 PM CST gas pipeline

Two new pipelines to be built over the next 12-18 months are likely to bring down natural gas prices on the U.S. market just when they were starting to rise more consistently. While this is good news for consumers, it is not so welcomed news for producers, who might have to start thinking about finding new markets.

The pipelines in question are Atlantic Sunrise, a project of Williams Partners, and Energy Transfer Partners’ Rover. The two got the greenlight from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last week and became cause for celebration for producers in the Utica and Marcellus shale plays, who have been forced by low prices and lack of governmental support to sell their gas at a solid discount to the national benchmark Henry Hub.

Of course, Energy Transfer Partners and Williams Partners will also take part in the celebrations, as would power utilities as they will be able to buy cheaper gas. Yet, the party may soon be over for the producers as the reality of abundant supply sets in.

Atlantic Sunrise will extend the Transco pipeline to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S., adding 1.7 billion cubic feet to its daily capacity. The Rover pipeline is part of a project that will see gas flowing to the Midwest, the Northeast, the East Coast, and Canada. It will transport 3.25 billion cubic feet of shale gas daily.

This gas will be added to the output marketed by other pipeline operators and is bound to push down prices, as Bloomberg Gadfly’s Liam Denning notes in an analysis, just as any new supply of a commodity on any given market would push down the price of that commodity. Related: From Bust To Boom: Why Canada’s Rig Count Increased 50 Percent Last Year

What’s more, in the short term, local gas prices could fall even more if the White House continues following the hard line against Mexico. According to analysts quoted by Bloomberg, if the conflict escalates into a trade war, gas prices may slump by 40 percent to $2 per million British thermal units. This, however, is a scenario where gas exports to Mexico are suspended. Such a scenario, the analysts admit, is unlikely but still a possibility.

On the other hand, regardless of prices, part of the increased supply will go towards new power generation plants, which will curb the downward pressure on prices. The natural gas-fired generation capacity of the U.S. is set for an 8-percent growth by next year, according to EIA data gathered from the power generation industry. This year newly added capacity should reach 11.2GW. 2018 will be even better, with 25.4 GW to be added to overall capacity. Related: Can Natural Gas Rescue Algeria’s Ailing Economy?

Foreign markets are another option for offloading the gas—Asia and Europe in particular. A special focus is placed on Europe because of its liquidity, storage capacity, and, not least, the willingness of Europeans to increase the share of LNG in their energy mix and the money to do it. Besides, Europe will only be too happy to embrace more U.S. gas imports at the expense of Russia’s Gazprom.

With half of U.S. households relying on natural gas for heating, and with the growing adoption of gas as a power generation fuel, the downward risk for prices is relatively limited, assuming U.S.-Mexican relations don’t get worse than they are now. At the same time, the upward potential of foreign markets also needs to be carefully considered, and E&Ps should not waste any time in exploiting it. Gas is the bridge fuel and everyone wants it, but there are also major suppliers that U.S. exporters will have to contend with on international markets.

By Charles Kennedy of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Georgia’s Gas Transit Agreement With Gazprom Sparks Unrest
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Rise Further As U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iran

Oil Prices Could Rise Further As U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iran
Time Bomb In Oil Markets: Goldman Sachs Issues Warning

Time Bomb In Oil Markets: Goldman Sachs Issues Warning

 Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Oil Markets On A Knife Edge Despite 91% OPEC Compliance

Oil Markets On A Knife Edge Despite 91% OPEC Compliance

 Dollar Or Iran? Oil Needs A Serious Catalyst To Breakout

Dollar Or Iran? Oil Needs A Serious Catalyst To Breakout

Most Commented

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com