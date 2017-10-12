The New Challenger To Lithium Batteries

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.87 +0.27 +0.53%
Brent Crude 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Mars US 51.90 -0.65 -1.24%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
Urals 52.63 -0.87 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Bonny Light 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.27 +0.25 +0.52%
Natural Gas 2.997 +0.01 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.58 +0.25 +0.46%
Murban 57.13 +0.25 +0.44%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.98 -0.07 -0.13%
Basra Light 51.97 -0.92 -1.74%
Saharan Blend 55.82 -0.24 -0.43%
Bonny Light 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Bonny Light 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Girassol 56.34 -0.16 -0.28%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.41 -0.65 -1.66%
Western Canadian Select 39.89 -0.31 -0.77%
Canadian Condensate 53.20 -0.34 -0.64%
Premium Synthetic 56.34 -0.26 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 50.70 -0.10 -0.20%
Peace Sour 47.40 -0.34 -0.71%
Peace Sour 47.40 -0.34 -0.71%
Light Sour Blend 51.84 +1.34 +2.65%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.20 -0.24 -0.43%
Central Alberta 49.04 -0.36 -0.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -0.75 -1.57%
Giddings 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
ANS West Coast 56.73 +1.36 +2.46%
West Texas Sour 44.55 -0.70 -1.55%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.05 -0.70 -1.47%
Kansas Common 41.50 +0.25 +0.61%
Buena Vista 55.75 +0.38 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 4 hours Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 5 hours Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 7 hours Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 8 hours China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 9 hours India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 10 hours Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 11 hours Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 12 hours Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 13 hours District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 1 day Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 1 day France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 1 day Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 1 day Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 1 day Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 2 days South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 2 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 2 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 2 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 2 days Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 2 days Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 2 days Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 3 days Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 3 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 3 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 3 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 3 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 3 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 3 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 3 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 4 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 6 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 6 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 6 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 6 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 6 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 6 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 7 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 7 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut

Breaking News:

Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp

Alt Text

Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

After another bullish week in…

Alt Text

Can OPEC Control The Oil Bulls?

As Brent neared $60 this…

Alt Text

Saudis See Economy Shrink In Spite Of Higher Oil Prices

The Saudi economy contracted in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The New Challenger To Lithium Batteries

By Irina Slav - Oct 12, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Lithium

With the EV market about to explode and the European Union planning a battery-making consortium to bring the continent onto the global EV battery scene, Stanford researchers released a paper claiming their sodium battery could compete with the lithium-ion market leader.

New battery development has been fairly slow against the backdrop of the projected electric car market size, and so far no innovation has proved to be as economical as lithium-ion. The Stanford battery uses sodium—a cheaper, more abundant material than lithium—and is still in the development stages.

Sodium makes up the Stanford battery’s cathode, and the anode is made from phosphorus, with the addition of a compound called myo-inositol, which can be derived from rice bran or corn. According to the researchers, this chemical combination yields efficiency rates comparable to that of lithium-ion batteries at a lower cost—a much lower cost.

But there’s always a but. First, even the leader of the Stanford team, Zhenan Bao, says that in terms of performance, lithium-ion batteries may never be beaten. While the sodium battery is cheaper right now, its creators have yet to figure out how to keep it cheaper as they try to match lithium-ion batteries’ storage capacity.

The main advantage of the sodium battery lies in the fact that sodium is much more abundant than lithium, and that it costs just $150 per ton versus $15,000 for lithium. This, along with the performance optimization efforts of the researchers, has turned their battery into a cost-effective alternative to lithium-ion batteries. Related: Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

But that might not be enough to ensure takeoff for the sodium battery, although the drive to find alternatives to the lithium-ion concoction are bound to continue as the world prepares for a fossil fuel-free future.

For now, it looks like lithium-ion batteries continue to be the undisputed leader of the battery pack, and perhaps may continue to be so for many years to come—and it’s not just thanks to their performance. It’s also because the costs of lithium-ion batteries are falling and, more importantly, a lot of money is being poured into lithium mining and battery factories.

At the start of this month, the Vice President of the European Commission said the EU will host a summit for executives from the automaking, engineering, and chemical industries to discuss how Europe can join the battery boom and become a competitor of Asian and U.S. manufacturers. Right now, Europe has almost no battery cell production capabilities—cells are mostly imported from Asia. Yet European carmakers will need battery cell capabilities if they are to keep their word about expanding into EVs.

Volkswagen is among the most ambitious newcomers in the EV space. The carmaker plans to have a lineup of 23 VW-brand electric cars by 2025, and 50 EVs across its 12 brands. To be able to meet these targets, VW will need four battery gigafactories, for which it will seek help from local and international partners.

Bosch, another German company and the world’s top car supplier, could be one of these partners as the company is considering a hefty investment in battery cell production. An investment of several billion euros is not a decision a business makes without considering the long-term return prospects, so any such investment will serve to strengthen lithium-ion batteries’ hold on the market. Related: What Bitcoin And Solar Have In Common

And yet there’s hope for alternatives, as long as they prove themselves a worthy alternative. The chief executive of Daimler—the carmaker that cancelled its battery cell production operations a couple of years ago—believes that if there’s a breakthrough in battery technology, there will be interested parties. "If a breakthrough succeeds in our house or somewhere else ... it may be that there is a new game where we have chances to build a competitive position," Dieter Zetsche said.

So, carmakers without a strong position in battery manufacturing are keeping an eye out for new battery tech. This should certainly motivate more research into lithium-ion alternatives and probably also encourage further cost reductions for the dominant technology.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Next Big Digital Disruption In Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets
Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

 OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

 World’s No.1 Oil Trader: U.S. To See Final Oil Output Spike In 2018

World’s No.1 Oil Trader: U.S. To See Final Oil Output Spike In 2018

 Most ‘Competitive’ Oil In The World Befuddles Analysts

Most ‘Competitive’ Oil In The World Befuddles Analysts

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com