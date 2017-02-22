Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

API Reports Draw In U.S. Crude Inventories After 6-Week Build Streak

Alt Text

Are Oil Markets Ignoring Demand?

The indicators for short-term supply…

Alt Text

The Tortoise Wins The Race: Utility Stocks Come In Ahead Of The Pack

A recently released report has…

Alt Text

Australia’s LNG Woes: A Glimpse Into The Future For The U.S.?

The U.S. could be following…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a Vermont-based writer on energy and environmental issues. You can follow him on twitter.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Discounts Are Over: U.S. Shale Is About To Get More Expensive

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 22, 2017, 3:54 PM CST Texas hydraulic fracturing

The U.S. oil rig count has surged for the better part of three quarters, rising by 281 rigs since bottoming out in May 2016, an increase of nearly 90 percent. The rebound in drilling activity promises a swift return of the U.S. shale industry, with output coming back even though oil prices are trading 50 percent lower than they were a few years ago.

The return of U.S. shale at lower oil prices is possible because drillers have successfully lowered their breakeven price during the downturn. Improved drilling techniques such as longer laterals, more wells per rig, more wells per wellpad, and drilling only at the best spots have all led to higher output and lower costs. That means that companies can turn a profit even though oil prices are much lower than they were in years past.

In that sense, even though the downturn in prices forced some companies into bankruptcy, the industry is healthier than it was before. Leaner and meaner shale drillers can now survive in a world of cheaper oil, and they are giving OPEC members heartburn as the cartel tries to balance the market by cutting production.

But the lower breakeven prices might not be permanent. In fact, some of the savings were, if not illusory, temporary at best.

Even as drilling techniques improved, one of the largest sources of “cost savings” that producers achieved over the past three years came from squeezing oilfield services companies. Producers demanded price reductions for well completions, cheaper rates for rigs, and so on. Oilfield services companies – the largest of which are companies like Halliburton and Schlumberger – shouldered the burden, swallowing lower prices for their services in order to hold onto business. The dearth of drilling activity meant that beggars couldn’t be choosers. Related: India’s Oil Demand Is Set To Break More Records

But now with drilling on the rebound, oilfield services companies are no longer submitting to the demands of oil producers. For the first time since 2012, the cost of drilling is set to rise. Oslo-based Rystad Energy projects that the per-barrel cost of production will rise by an average of $1.60 across the shale patch, climbing to $36.50.

Oilfield services companies have more leverage not just because drilling is picking up and the supply of services has tightened, but also because of the geographic concentration of the drilling. Everyone is drilling in the Permian basin, putting additional strain on the market for services in West Texas.

Rystad says that oilfield services companies are demanding price increases on the order of 10 to 15 percent. On an earnings call in January, Chevron’s CEO John Watson acknowledged that they would have to pay more this year. “In the Permian, activity has picked up, and going forward we would expect to see some pressure," Chevron Corp's (CVX) Chief Executive John Watson said on an earnings call last month.

Some think cost inflation will be even higher. In January, investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. pegged the cost inflation from higher oilfield services costs at 20 percent. That could raise the breakeven costs for some shale drillers at $10 per barrel, Tudor Pickering said. “There’s going to have to be a convergence between the growth aspirations of oil companies and the margins of the oil field service industry,” Bill Herbert, an analyst at Houston investment bank Simmons & Co., told the Houston Chronicle in January. “The system is already getting tighter and strained.” Related: Natural Gas Bulls Crushed As Prices Tank

Reuters pointed out that Pioneer Natural Resources, a Texas shale driller, has its own hydraulic fracturing crew, a fact that could insulate it from cost inflation. Other drillers would have to contract out that work, and as demand rises for fracturing crews, prices will rise. "I believe we will be able to keep our inflation numbers down to more like approximately 5 percent, but the internal plan is to make sure that cost inflation is offset by our efficiency gains," Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Tim Dove said on a February earnings call.

Reuters also reports that oilfield services company Baker Hughes admitted that much steeper price increases won’t be forthcoming until drilling rises to the next level. "[A]ctivity needs to increase meaningfully before excess service capacity can be substantially absorbed and meaningful pricing recovery takes place,” Baker Hughes wrote in a securities filing in early February.

But that suggests that if oil prices rise a bit further, and if the rig count continues to rise, then there is much more room for cost inflation. Only about half to two-thirds of the “cost savings” achieved over the past three years will be permanent, industry experts told Reuters.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Battery Wars – China Beating Tesla In The Gigafactory Race
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a Vermont-based writer on energy and environmental issues. You can follow him on twitter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biggest Gasoline Glut In 27 Years Could Crash Oil Markets

Biggest Gasoline Glut In 27 Years Could Crash Oil Markets
OPEC Ready To Cut Deeper

OPEC Ready To Cut Deeper

 Record High Oil Inventories Crush Hopes For $70 Oil

Record High Oil Inventories Crush Hopes For $70 Oil

 Trump Burning Bridges In Iraq Over “Take The Oil” Comments

Trump Burning Bridges In Iraq Over “Take The Oil” Comments

 Is The Bakken A Bust?

Is The Bakken A Bust?

Most Commented

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com