Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Latest Libyan Faction Fighting Drags Oil Output Down

Alt Text

Trillions or Billions – What Is Aramco’s IPO Actually Worth?

As Saudi Aramco has been…

Alt Text

Trump To Undo Fuel Efficiency Standards

The Trump administration is looking…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Hold Steady Ahead Of Inventory Data

Oil prices moved slightly higher…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Sends Mixed Signals About Output Cut Extension

By Irina Slav - Mar 07, 2017, 9:39 AM CST CERA week

Oil officials gathered to discuss energy matters at this year’s CERAWeek in Houston are giving mixed signals about a possible extension of the production cut deal agreed by OPEC and 11 other producers last year.

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak, for example, said, as quoted by Reuters, that it was “premature” to discuss an extension beyond the initial June 30 deadline. Novak also reassured media that the 300,000 bpd Russia had agreed to cut from its daily output would be achieved by the end of April.

Reuters also quoted Iraq’s Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi as supporting the opinion of prematurity: “It's very premature to talk about any changes or to predict anything.”

Bloomberg, however, had a different quote from Al-Luaibi in response to a direct question whether OPEC should extend the deal. “It’s likely we need to,” Luaibi said.

Obviously, an extension is firmly on the table, at least for OPEC members such as Iraq, which is lagging behind in reaching its new output quota: the country agreed to shave off 210,000 bpd from its daily average but had only gotten as far as 50,000 bpd as of the end of February, according to Bloomberg data.

Angola, another OPEC member that started off among the top compliers, also fell short of its target in February and is now in favor of an extension, according to the head of its state-owned oil company Sonangol, Isabel dos Santos. Unlike most other members, Angola actually boosted its output last month, by 20,000 bpd. Its reduction quota is 80,000 bpd. Related: U.S. Energy Imports From Canada Now Value $53 Billion

Now all eyes will be on Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih, who is scheduled to speak later today. Saudi Arabia has shouldered a major part of the production cut burden, exceeding its target in both January and February. Last month, the kingdom cut a further 90,000 bpd from its daily average, producing some 9.78 million bpd in all, versus a target of 10.06 million bpd.

An extension is unlikely to sit well with Riyadh in light of this exemplary behavior. As it cuts production, OPEC’s biggest producer is losing market share, even though it recently cut prices for Asian clients to regain some of it.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why It Isn’t Game Over For Canada’s Oil Sands

Next Post

Oil Prices Hold Steady Ahead Of Inventory Data
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 The Secret Wealth Of The World’s Richest Oil Billionaires

The Secret Wealth Of The World’s Richest Oil Billionaires

 OPEC Deal Cancelled Out By Rising Shale Output

OPEC Deal Cancelled Out By Rising Shale Output

Most Commented

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com