Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

State Firm PetroChina Pays Entire H1 $1.9B Profit As Dividends

Alt Text

5 Top Picks To Play The Electric Car Boom

The electric car revolution is…

Alt Text

Can Oil Sanctions Cripple North Korea’s Army?

As tensions between the U.S.…

Alt Text

Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry

Blockchain technology, a new revelation…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Forget OPEC, China Controls Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Aug 23, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT China

U.S. shale has taken a lot of headline space recently as the biggest headwind for oil prices and the highest stumbling block for OPEC’s efforts to prop them up by cutting production. Yet, there may be another factor that could bring down oil prices as soon as next year…

China.

China has been building a strategic crude oil reserve for the last decade, but the size of that reserve remains undisclosed, with analysts making estimates based on China-bound cargoes and satellite imaging.

Last year, a Silicone Valley tech company, Orbital Insight, suggested that China may have stored as much as 600 million barrels of crude by May. This was the highest reserve estimate at the time. Since then, the reserve has in all likelihood grown, possibly exceeding the U.S. SPR, which stood at 678.9 million barrels as of August 18th this year.

This year, Chinese crude imports have run at record-breaking rates, with the average daily on par with what the U.S. imports, at about 8 million barrels, the Financial Times notes in an analysis. A lot of these, however, are going into storage tanks, analysts believe, and they warn that soon the tanks may fill up, wreaking havoc on prices and--more notably--on OPEC.

The cartel, Russia and 11 other producers agreed last year to remove 1.8 million bpd from global oil supply in an attempt to raise prices above US$50, with hopes for at least $60. This May, they agreed to extend the cuts to March 2018. Nevertheless, prices have remained largely stable around the $50 mark because of rising U.S. output, which last week jumped above 9.5 million bpd, according to the EIA. Related: Qatar Aims To Ease Its Reliance On LNG Exports

Chinese imports have played the counterweight, this year rising at a rate double the usual one, according to RBC Capital Markets’ head of global energy strategy, Michael Tran, as quoted by the FT.

What is most alarming is this: If the rate of imports slows down from the current 1-million-bpd, prices are bound to take a hit. The chance of the growth rate falling is quite big – last month imports slumped to the lowest since the start of the year, at 8.16 million bpd.

Analysts from FGE Energy have bad news for the oil industry. They have estimated, the FT says, that the growth rate of crude oil imports in China will slow down to 700,000 bpd in the second half of this year. For next year, the forecast is gloomier: imports will only increase by 100,000 bpd as Chinese producers expand their output abroad and even at that rate of increase the country’s strategic reserve could be filled to capacity by the end of the year.

Now let’s remember that OPEC and Russia have agreed to pump less until March 2018. Nobody knows what will happen after that, and while some experts are calling for the cartel and its partners to continue producing less for a longer period of time, it’s doubtful if everyone would be on board with this idea. In fact, we may well see taps being turned on again. It may be time to start considering the possibility of $20 oil again.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is OPEC Throwing In The Towel On U.S. Market Share?

Next Post

Two Countries Could Push Oil Over $50
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Jeffrey J. Brown on August 23 2017 said:
    Based on EIA & BP data, what I define as Global Net Exports of oil (GNE*) have been below at or below the 2005 rate of 45 million bpd for 11 straight years, while the Chindia region has consumed an increasing share of flat to declining GNE.

    The volume of GNE available to importers other than China & India, what I call Available Net Exports (ANE), fell from 40 million bpd in 2005 to 33 million bpd in 2016.

    *Combined net exports (total petroleum liquids) from the 2005 Top 33 net oil exporters.
  • Steve on August 24 2017 said:
    Yeah more like 60 oil or higher is coming. I would cover your short bets and go long. The general public is always the ones to get screwed in the end and that will be with higher oil prices possibly much much higher.
  • Josh Gregner on August 24 2017 said:
    I think we need to indeed consider a perma-oil-glut coming at some point in time: Diesel is pretty much flat in China, Diesel is dying the rest of the world, Diesel growth in India is lackluster. And the gasoline growth in China will soon stop (8% EV mandate hitting in less than 5 months). At the same time Solar is killing Diesel generated power, EVs will start to make an impact just like CNG driven light and heavy duty vehicles. OECD countries are pretty flat as their markets are saturated and fuel efficiency standards cause a small decline.

    Oil is far from dead but we were already at pretty marginal growth rates and may soon see a gradual decline in oil demand.

    The thing is: once oil demand starts to contract prices will fall. So the question is? Do you pump now at $50? Or do you pump later at $35? And what will happen if everyone decides to pump now?
  • Oilracle on August 24 2017 said:
    Oil prices?
    Forget OPEC, forget China...
    Mind the U S A !

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry
Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry

Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry

 Oil Prices Boosted By String Of Bullish News

Oil Prices Boosted By String Of Bullish News

 Canada’s Oil Industry Doomed If Prices Fall Lower

Canada’s Oil Industry Doomed If Prices Fall Lower

 Oil Prices Climb As Oil Rig Count Drops

Oil Prices Climb As Oil Rig Count Drops

Most Commented

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

 Was Trump Right About Coal?

Was Trump Right About Coal?

 Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com