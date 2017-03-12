Could This Be One Of The Biggest Biotech Breakthroughs Of The Decade?

A little-known, visionary biotech company is gearing up to release a potentially ground-breaking medical device that could help prevent strokes. It could help save six million lives a year—or a life every 4 minutes.

The unique new technology is the Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS), by CVR Medical, and its futuristic system is designed to sense the leading indicator of strokes in only 2 minutes, and at a cost that will make it affordable and accessible to everyone.

CVR Medical (TSX:CVM.V ; OTC:CRRVF) is ready to burst out of the gate directly into a massive market. Here’s why:

• This is unprecedented: Pre-stroke intervention has never before been affordable and accessible

• It’s not invasive and preliminary tests demonstrate that in most cases it takes only 2 minutes

• The patented technology is positioned to own this huge market segment

• A CSS unit costs roughly $49,000, while current technology costs up to $2.5 million, making it economically out of reach

• Over 230,000 medical facilities in the U.S. alone could potentially want the device, and globally the demand could be huge

• The visionary team has invested $23 million in development and is expecting preliminary clinical results any day now

For the First Time in History: An Affordable Solution to a Multi-Billion-Dollar Problem

Stroke statistics are shocking: Globally, every year 15 million people suffer a stroke. In the U.S. alone, nearly 800,000 people suffer from a stroke annually.

Currently, one out of every 20 deaths in America is caused by stroke, making this one of the most pressing medical problems of our time.

Until now, there has been no cost-effective way to screen for the leading indicator of Ischemic strokes, which cost the U.S. government alone over 30 billion dollars a year in healthcare expenses.

CVR Medical (TSX:CVM.V ; OTC:CRRVF), the company behind this medical device, has been quietly developing the technology for 10 years—and now it’s ready for its life-changing debut.

The company reckons that its diagnostic tool could not only help the millions of lives affected by Ischemia, the leading cause of stroke, but could also significantly reduce the tragic debilitation some 5 million people suffer every year because of stroke.

CVR’s early detection technology does not depend on the user for accuracy and provides results in only 2 minutes.

When it takes only 2 minutes to detect the leading indicator of stroke with a device that costs only $49,000 compared to up to $2.5 million for current technology—the market potential is phenomenal.

CVR’s technology is positioned to own this market segment.

A low-cost, low maintenance pre-stroke medical intervention could benefit the entire society. Ischemia detection technology could save the U.S. government up to $34 billion a year, which is how much the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) say strokes cost the U.S. annually.

According to the CDC, early action is urgent for survival, and only 38 percent of stroke sufferers even recognize they are having a stroke in time to receive effective emergency intervention.

Amid this urgency, the market is massive—and it’s hungry for a breakthrough.

In the U.S. alone, the market includes 234,615 primary care offices, specialist offices, hospitals and clinics—all of which would benefit from CVR’s ground-breaking, affordable, non-invasive and easy-to-use technology to help the millions of people who suffer from carotid artery disease, or Ischemia.

If these facilities bought just one CSS pre-stroke intervention system, we would be looking at billions in revenue. CVR expects to fully penetrate not only the domestic market, but the gargantuan global market.

Because the all-in costs are less than half the sale costs, the company is expecting a very quick and lucrative head start.

Brilliant Technology, Visionary Developers

CSS is a screening tool that is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis to identify patients at risk from Ischemic Stroke.

CSS technology makes a connection between fluid flow and sub-sonic frequencies to detect arterial disease or blockage.

Blood flowing through the carotid arteries produces wave patterns which are shaped and altered by the presence of irregularities on the inner artery walls.

CVR’s advanced technology is designed to capture these wave patterns and analyze them mathematically with patented algorithms.

With a quiet modesty and professionalism rare in the biotech industry, the dream team behind the technology has not only developed something that could radically change how we deal with the number 2 cause of death in the U.S., but it’s also expertly leveraged intellectual property, market sentiment and strategic partnerships.

CVR Medical (TSX:CVM.V ; OTC:CRRVF) recently teamed up with Hitachi (NYSE:HIT), which will develop and create the processing unit to operate the Carotid Stenotic Scan device, enabling CVR Medical to be able to interpret the sub-sonic and infrasonic sound waves it collects in real time.

Led by Chairman, CEO and President Peter Bakema—with an impressive 30-year track record in business development, since its inception, CVR has brought on some of the most respected medical professionals in the industry.

• Tony Robinson, COO and Executive Vice-President has been with CVR for 8 years and has extensive domestic and global healthcare experience.

• Michael Rhodes, VP of Quality Systems, is a former VP for Quality for HSBC and Motorola. He has 20 years of experience in multiple markets.

• Dr. W. Douglas Weaver, a member of the BOD Scientific Advisory Board, is the former president of the American College of Cardiology and the former VP and System Medical Director of Heart and Vascular Services at Henry Ford Health System. His over 330 publications related to drug and device discovery have been some of the most influential in our time.

Together, they are on a trajectory which will revolutionize healthcare by offering easily accessible, affordable early detection for a potentially massive market share at a very critical time in our healthcare story.

Like the X-ray, invented in 1895 and enriching medical investors with wild implications for clinical practice, CVR’s early stroke detection device is poised to spark changes far beyond the widespread implementation of the device itself. Indeed, the CSS is only the first phase of CVR’s plans to contribute in a very positive way to medical diagnostics.

Cashed-Up, Patented, and Ready to Take the Market by Storm

CVR (TSX:CVM.V ; OTC:CRRVF) has invested $23 million in this technology, with early stage clinical trials complete and now headed toward pivotal trials, eyeing the potential for immediate profitability once FDA market clearance is obtained.

This means there’s only a short window of opportunity between market and profitability.

The critical timeframe is now: The release of a preliminary clinical report is pending any day, and then the full clinical report will follow in 4-8 weeks. Once that happens, the next step is FDA submission, and if successful, delivery to the market.

The team has already lined up manufacturing and components, so once the clinical reports are in, and the FDA hurdle is cleared, it’s breakout time.

For biotech in general, 2017 will be the critical breakout year. For CVR Medical’s patented pre-stroke intervention system, it will be the debut of an amazing new technology that promises to capture the lion’s share of a multi-billion-dollar market that could hit out hard at one of the most pressing medical issues of our time.

By Charles Kennedy of Oilprice.com

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

DISCLAIMERS



PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, it’s owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “The Company”) has been paid by a third party to disseminate this communication. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. If we own any shares we will list the information relevant to the stock and number of shares here. We have been compensated by CVR Medical Corp to conduct investor relations advertising and marketing for [CVM.V and CRRVF]. Oilprice.com receives financial compensation to promote public companies. This compensation is a major conflict of interest in our ability to be unbiased. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the hiring third party or parties. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates will liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Any non- compensated alerts are purely for the purpose of expanding our database for the benefit of our future financially compensated investor relations efforts. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor relations marketing, which often end as soon as the investor relations marketing ceases. The investor relations marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur. Our emails may contain forward looking statements, which are not guaranteed to materialize due to a variety of factors.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public sources, such as the profiled company’s website and press releases, but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the publicly available information is correct. Furthermore, The Company often employs independent contractor writers who may make errors when researching information and preparing these communications regarding profiled companies. Independent writers’ works are double-checked and verified before publication, but it is certainly possible for errors or omissions to take place during editing of independent contractor writer’s communications regarding the profiled company(s). You should assume all information in all of our communications is incorrect until you personally verify the information, and again are encouraged to never invest based on the information contained in our written communications.

DISCLOSURE. The Company does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. The Company is not affiliated with, any specific security. While the Company will not engage in front-running or trading against its own recommendations, The Company and its managers and employees reserve the right to hold possession in certain securities featured in its communications. Such positions will be disclosed AND will not purchase or sell the security for at least two (2) market days after publication.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT. As defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933 Section 27(a), as amended in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Section 21(e), statements in this communication which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, intent, predictions or other statements of future tense.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results

CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR- OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.

All trades, patterns, charts, systems, etc., discussed in this message and the product materials are for illustrative purposes only and not to be construed as specific advisory recommendations. All ideas and material presented are entirely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the publisher. No system or methodology has ever been developed that can guarantee profits or ensure freedom from losses. No representation or implication is being made that using the methodology or system will generate profits or ensure freedom from losses. The testimonials and examples used herein are exceptional results, which do not apply to the average member, and are not intended to represent or guarantee that anyone will achieve the same or similar results.

AFFILIATES. Some or all of the content provided in this communication may be provided by an affiliate of The Company. Content provided by an affiliate may not be reviewed by the editorial staff member. Our affiliates may have their own disclosure policies that may differ from The Company’s policy.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

The information contained herein may change without notice.