Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Hedge Funds Ditch Long Positions On U.S. Natural Gas

Alt Text

Will Trump’s Paris Agreement Decision Help Or Hurt The Energy Sector?

The United States has decided…

Alt Text

How Oil Tech Saved This Permian Town

Amid the oil industry’s downturn,…

Alt Text

Saudi America – How New Tech Is Creating Another Oil Boom

A new game-changing technology is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Could Russian Hackers Cause Power Outages In The U.S.?

By RFE/RL staff - Jun 13, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT Hackers

Hackers believed to be allied with the Russian government have devised a cyberweapon that has the potential to be highly disruptive against the world's electrical systems, researchers have reported.

The malware, which researchers have dubbed CrashOverride or Industroyer, is known to have disrupted the electrical system in Ukraine in December, briefly shutting down one-fifth of Kyiv's electric power.

Dragos, one of the cybersecurity firms that identified the malware in a report on June 12, said Russian government hackers had shown an interest in targeting power grids in other countries as well, including the United States.

The malware is capable of attacking power systems across Europe and Asia, and "with small modifications" could be used in the United States to cause outages of up to a few days in portions of the grid, Dragos said.

With modifications, the malware could also attack other types of critical infrastructure, including local transportation providers, water systems, and natural gas suppliers, Dragos said.

News of the discovery prompted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to advise all critical infrastructure operators to make sure they were following recommended security practices on June 12.

Dragos named the group that created the new malware Electrum, and said it had high confidence that Electrum used the same computer systems as the hackers who attacked Ukraine's electrical grid in the earliest known incident in December 2015.

The 2015 attack, which left 225,000 customers without power, was carried out by Russian government hackers, U.S. researchers have concluded, and was linked to a group called Sandworm, which is believed to be associated with the Russian government.

Related: Is Canada’s Oil Production Ready For A Resurgence?

Dragos said Sandworm and Electrum might be the same group, or two separate groups working within the same organization, but the forensic evidence shows they are related.

The malware samples from the 2016 attack in Ukraine were first obtained by ESET, a Slovakian research firm, which shared some of them with Dragos. ESET has dubbed the malware Industroyer, while Dragos calls it CrashOverride.

Industroyer or CrashOverride was specifically tailored to disrupt or destroy industrial-control systems, and represents the most powerful threat since Stuxnet, a worm created by the United States and Israel to disrupt Iran’s nuclear capability.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Shale Output Set To Hit All Time High Next Month

Next Post

Oil Flat As OPEC Sees Market Balancing At “Slower Pace”
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11
Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

 Is $50 Oil Still Realistic?

Is $50 Oil Still Realistic?

 The World’s Third Largest Oil Consumer Aims To Drastically Reduce Imports

The World’s Third Largest Oil Consumer Aims To Drastically Reduce Imports

 The Next Big U.S. Shale Play

The Next Big U.S. Shale Play

Most Commented

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears

As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com