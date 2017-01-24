Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Crude, Gasoline And Distillates Builds

Alt Text

OPEC: 50% Compliance To Output Deal Is ‘Enough’

Just two weeks after OPEC…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale To Put A Firm Cap On Oil Prices

The latest EIA drilling report…

Alt Text

Oil Could Rise Further On Stronger Asian Crude Demand

A stronger demand from Asian…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Todd Royal

Todd Royal

Todd Royal is an independent strategic consultant, researcher and author on energy matters based in southern California.

More Info

Share

Related News

Expect A New Shale Boom This Spring

By Todd Royal - Jan 24, 2017, 4:56 PM CST Oil rig

U.S. shale has now rebounded to a solid financial equilibrium that it makes sense for companies to begin investing in drilling again. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects U.S. shale drillers to add over 500,000 bpd throughout 2017. Current announcements show the oil price floor, installed by OPEC’s production cuts, have allowed companies such as Hess Corporation and Noble Energy Incorporated to ramp up their budgetary spending by 60%.

Hess in particular is bullish on the Bakken in North Dakota with a $2.25 billion budget for 2017. Noble Energy will spend $2.5 billion – a 67 percent jump from last year’s $1.5 billion budget. On top of this, Noble plans to purchase Clayton Williams Energy based in the West Texas Permian for $2.7 billion, giving Noble another 4,200 prospective wells on 120,000 acres.

In other words the spigot has been opened, and more rigs and workers are being put back to work. Texas is leading the way with companies like RSP Permian Inc., increasing their budget by 97 percent to $600 million. Recently, geologists in Texas discovered the largest shale opportunity in the U.S.: The Midland Basin of the Wolfcamp Shale area.

According to the United State Geological Survey (USGS) this discovery is estimated to have 20 billion barrels of oil, 16 trillion cubic feet of associated natural gas, and 1.6 billion barrels of natural gas liquids. This find is three times larger than the assessed amount of oil in the Bakken formation in North Dakota.

With the imminent approval approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines there is nothing standing in the way of U.S. shale drillers from delivering hundreds of thousands of barrels of new oil and gas to the market. As an example, the Dakota Access pipeline will deliver, “470,000 barrels of oil each day from oil fields in western North Dakota to much of the Upper Midwest en route to Illinois.” Billions in new investments, and larger budgets from world-class shale drillers, are reasons that could possibly negate the effects of the OPEC cuts.

Moreover, oilfield service companies are announcing larger than expected capital budgets. Unheard of is a better way to describe this news, because months ago the OPEC deal had not brought oil prices up to a level where companies could spend money, invest in the future, and hire workers. The 32nd Annual Barclays E&P Spending Survey found:

“Eighty percent of survey respondents said they expect oilfield service (OFS) costs to rise in the supply chain, and the OFS is among the most under-owned sectors in the S&P 500.” Related: Markets Buy The OPEC Cuts, But Fear U.S. Supply

This leaves room to add the above-mentioned firms in your portfolio, but with the risk and rewards that OFS brings this segment of the oil and gas industry.

This predicted surge in spending will also find oil field service providers such as Schlumberger Ltd. spend more as well. Paal Kibsgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Schlumberger believes the global market will take longer to rebound, but witnesses, “many global operators are not as well funded or nimble as American producers.”

This renewed confidence comes on the heels of two years of austere budgets, layoffs that totaled over 150,000 U.S. oil workers and hundreds of bankruptcies. Idle rigs began littering the shale landscape since the 2014 crash, but now that same shale patch is firing them up once again.

The main key to understanding how U.S. shale companies have adapted to the new oil price environment has been the ‘’can-do attitude’’ of petroleum engineers and oilmen from the Bakken to the Marcellus shale formations in combination with favorable financing conditions. These companies, and their ability to withstand the crisis of plunging oil prices has made them more flexible, better funded, leaner and more able to bring oil and gas rigs back online in seemingly no time.

And now with a tsunami of deregulation coming to the U.S, this could unleash investments and even more oil and gas drilling. U.S. shale companies have withstood the Saudi price war aimed at annihilating them, but 2017 could see a convincing comeback.

U.S. shale, unlike many other oil industries in the world has managed to adapt to the new $50 oil reality. Denver based Extract Oil & Gas, CEO, Mark Erickson says, “$45 oil has proven to be a sweet spot for the company, any improvement in price just means stronger returns and more activity are on the way.” This year’s shaping up to be a very good year for U.S. shale.

By Todd Royal for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Trump Angers Buffett – To Sign Executive Orders On Keystone, Dakota Pipelines
Todd Royal

Todd Royal

Todd Royal is an independent strategic consultant, researcher and author on energy matters based in southern California.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?

Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?
Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

 Despite OPEC Deal Oil Prices Could Fall Sharply From Here

Despite OPEC Deal Oil Prices Could Fall Sharply From Here

 Oil Slides After Massive Rig Count Gain

Oil Slides After Massive Rig Count Gain

 $25 Trillion Investment Needed To Meet Future Oil Demand

$25 Trillion Investment Needed To Meet Future Oil Demand

Most Commented

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com