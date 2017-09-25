Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS

Alt Text

U.S. Shale’s Most Productive Play May Peak By 2021

Geological limits within the world’s…

Alt Text

OPEC Production Falls Despite A Dip In Compliance

As stated in OPEC’s Monthly…

Alt Text

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

The global crude oil supply…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Erdogan Threatens To Cut Off Kurdish Oil Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 25, 2017, 10:30 AM CDT Erdogan

Turkey could cut off the crude oil flow from the northern Iraqi region of Kurdistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, putting further pressure on Kurdistan over what Ankara sees as an illegitimate separatist vote.

Turkey—which is vehemently opposing today’s referendum on independence from Iraq that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has called—is crucial to Kurdistan’s oil exports to the world, because most Kurdish oil is moved through a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Turkey has the largest Kurdish population in the region and sees the referendum as a serious matter for its own security. Iraq and Iran are also strongly opposing the Kurdish referendum. So are the U.S. and Western European powers, who have called for the vote to be canceled because it could further destabilize the region and distract from efforts to defeat ISIS.

The referendum is proceeding, and the President of the Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani, tweeted that he had voted.

(Click to enlarge) 

Turkey’s Erdogan did not say that he had definitively decided to cut off the oil exports of Kurdistan, but made clear that the option was on the table, according to Reuters.

“After this, let’s see through which channels the northern Iraqi regional government will send its oil, or where it will sell it…We have the tap. The moment we close the tap, then it’s done,” Erdogan said, as quoted by Reuters. Related: U.S. Shale’s Most Productive Play May Peak By 2021

Earlier today, Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that his country would not recognize the outcome of the Kurdish referendum, and could take punitive measures against the KRG, evaluating measures concerning border gates and air space.

According to shipping sources who spoke to Reuters, the oil flow from Kurdistan via Ceyhan was transiting as normal as of Monday morning local time. On Sunday, Iraq called on foreign countries to stop direct imports of oil from Kurdistan and to deal only with the central government.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Baghdad Asks World To Stop Buying Kurdish Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020

IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020
Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

 Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

 Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

 EIA Report Kills Bullish Sentiment

EIA Report Kills Bullish Sentiment

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com