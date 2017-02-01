Dakota Access Pipeline Set For Completion After Army Engineers' Approval

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be granting shortly the last approval needed for the completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline, North Dakota’s Republican U.S. Senator John Hoeven and Congressman Kevin Cramer said on Tuesday.

The statements of the two lawmakers drew criticism from opponents of the project who said that environmental studies are still underway and vowed legal action if the final permit is granted.

Senator John Hoeven said in a statement on Tuesday:

“Today, the Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer informed us that he has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline. This will enable the company to complete the project, which can and will be built with the necessary safety features to protect the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and others downstream.”

Congressman Kevin Cramer said in a separate statement:

"I have received word the Department of Defense is granting the easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline and Congressional notification is imminent. It's time to get to work and finish this important piece of energy infrastructure enhancing America's energy security and putting North Dakotans and Americans back to work. President Trump has proven to be a man of action and I am grateful for his commitment to this and other critical infrastructure projects so vital to our nation."

In his first week in office, President Trump signed executive orders to advance the DAPL and the Keystone XL pipeline.

In a response posted on its Facebook page, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said:

“While this news is disappointing, it is unfortunately not surprising. It is also not a formal issuance of the easement—it is notification that the easement is imminent...If and when the easement is granted, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will vigorously pursue legal action.”

The Indigenous Environmental Network issued a harsh statement criticizing the Trump Administration and its environmental and energy-related policies.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

