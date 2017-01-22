Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

Alt Text

China Launches A $361 Billion Secret Takeover... In Renewable Energy

Chinese policymakers are serious about…

Alt Text

Morocco Banks On Renewables, Sets Ambitious Targets

Morocco is planning to boost…

Alt Text

Is Las Vegas Really 100% Renewable?

Las Vegas recently claimed that…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a Vermont-based writer on energy and environmental issues. You can follow him on twitter.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Won’t Stop The Clean Energy Revolution

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 20, 2017, 5:47 PM CST Solar panels

It is the dawn of a new era and the oil and gas industry is chomping at the bit as the most industry-friendly administration in recent memory comes to power. But even as the regulatory environment for oil and gas drilling is about to get a lot easier, the inroads of clean energy and the steady pace of innovation in emerging technologies will continue.

In fact, in addition to the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration, global threats to clean energy abound, including rising interest rates, economic weakness in China, and political risk in Europe. Still, these trends probably won’t “cause a clean energy shipwreck in 2017,” according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, which predicts the clean energy sector will “sail on.”

And for good reason. In many parts of the world renewable energy has achieved escape velocity, reaching grid competitiveness with fossil fuels in many parts of the world. BNEF cites a wind project in Morocco that has an unsubsidized price of $30 per megawatt-hour and a solar project in Chile that generates electricity for $29.10/MWh. “These must be the lowest electricity prices, for any new project, of any technology, anywhere in the world, ever,” BNEF writes in its 10 Predictions for 2017.”

As renewables continue to carve out a larger share of electricity markets, the rules of the game are going to change. Low-cost wind and solar could transform electricity markets to a “base-cost renewables” structure, BNEF says. Instead of base-load electricity coming from coal, hydro, natural gas and nuclear, plus peak electricity from gas-fired peaker plants, the “base-cost renewables” model will see cheap renewables first, with the remainder to be filled with “flexible capacity from demand response, storage and gas, and then importing the remaining needs from neighbouring grids.” Related: U.S. Shale To Put A Firm Cap On Oil Prices

That will present some serious regulatory challenges and market pricing problems, but BNEF says that is the direction electricity markets are heading. The significance is hard to overstate – renewables are becoming the first choice for a new generation, with gas filling in the gaps. Bad news for the hulking coal and nuclear power plants of yesteryear, which will have increasingly slimmer odds of getting built.

But all is not rosy for clean energy. Global investment in the clean energy sector fell 18 percent in 2016 to $287.5 billion. Much of that had to do with a sharp slowdown in Chinese demand for solar and wind, causing prices to fall as a glut of supply emerged. Clean energy installations disappointed in China, Japan, Europe, Brazil and India, putting a dent in the total investment figures. On the other hand, cheaper prices can be a good thing. BNEF forecasts solar systems will see costs fall by another 10 percent this year. And even as investment fell, total capacity installations did not, reflecting ongoing improvement in cost reductions. Related: What Stopped The Oil Rally Dead In Its Tracks?

BNEF has a few more eye-opening predictions for the broader energy sector in 2017:

• Costs for batteries will fall 15 percent this year, after declining 70 percent over the past five years. That should allow energy storage to exceed 1 GW of installations for the first time.

• Solar installations hit 75 GW, up from 70 GW in 2016. Growth comes from a wider selection of countries, including India, Pakistan, Turkey, Brazil, and an array of other countries in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

• Wind continues with robust installations of 59 GW, but sits in second place behind solar.

• Coal and oil prices fall. The former loses out because of cheaper competition from alternatives while an increase in oil supply, particularly from U.S. shale, will force prices down again.

• EVs could break above 1 million vehicles sold. Although still rising from a low base, EV sales are growing quickly.

• Corporations are turning to renewable energy at faster clip, and not just for good PR. Securing long-term power contracts at cheap prices is the main motivator.

• Global GDP expands, but carbon emissions do not. Increasing use of renewable energy and efficiency will ensure that 2017 is the third year in a row that emissions remain flat, deepening the decoupling between carbon emissions and economic growth already underway.

To be sure, President Trump could land some blows on renewable energy by scrapping incentives and removing barriers to oil and gas drilling. But he won’t be able to turn back the clock on the energy transition.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is Las Vegas Really 100% Renewable?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a Vermont-based writer on energy and environmental issues. You can follow him on twitter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?

Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?
Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

 OPEC Production Cuts: Here’s The Cheat Sheet

OPEC Production Cuts: Here’s The Cheat Sheet

 Despite OPEC Deal Oil Prices Could Fall Sharply From Here

Despite OPEC Deal Oil Prices Could Fall Sharply From Here

 Oil Slides After Massive Rig Count Gain

Oil Slides After Massive Rig Count Gain

Most Commented

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com