Fed Official Says Climate Change Is Not 'Serious Risk' To Banks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 71.11 +1.07 +1.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.58 +1.41 +1.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.53 +1.08 +1.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 2.375 +0.109 +4.81%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.472 +0.042 +1.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.45 -2.24 -2.92%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 70.66 +0.47 +0.67%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.472 +0.042 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 72.70 -2.82 -3.73%
Graph down Murban 4 days 73.94 -2.51 -3.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 72.01 -1.04 -1.42%
Graph down Basra Light 532 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 74.91 -0.58 -0.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.24 -1.13 -1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.45 -2.24 -2.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.06 -0.71 -1.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 48.79 -0.83 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 72.19 -0.83 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 70.44 -0.83 -1.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 67.59 -0.83 -1.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 64.29 -0.83 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 64.29 -0.83 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 65.59 -0.83 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 74.54 -0.83 -1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 63.89 -0.83 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.50 -1.00 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 60.25 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 76.20 -1.43 -1.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 62.57 -0.83 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.52 -0.83 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.52 -0.83 -1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.50 -1.00 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 60.25 -0.75 -1.23%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 10 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 18 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 12 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

UK Emerges From Energy Crisis, But Natural Gas Remains Expensive

Is The Middle East Becoming Unhabitable?

Is The Middle East Becoming Unhabitable?

A recent climate report has…

The Future Of Sustainable Aquaculture In Emerging Markets

The Future Of Sustainable Aquaculture In Emerging Markets

Aquaculture is a key source…

Emerging Markets Are Scrambling For Solutions To Curb Plastic Waste

Emerging Markets Are Scrambling For Solutions To Curb Plastic Waste

A dramatic increase in plastic…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Fed Official Says Climate Change Is Not 'Serious Risk' To Banks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 15, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that climate change risk should not be treated differently than other types of risk for the U.S. banking system.
  • In December last year, the Fed proposed principles that would apply to banking organizations with more than $100 billion in total assets and address both the physical risks and transition risks associated with climate change.
  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell: The Fed will not steer the banking system to a greener economy with supervisory and monetary policy tools.
Join Our Community

Climate change should not be treated any differently than other risks to the stability of the U.S. financial system as rising temperatures do not pose "a serious risk to the safety and soundness of large banks or the financial stability of the United States," Fed Governor Christopher Waller says. 

As the Fed looks into developing principles for America's largest banks to manage climate-related risks, Fed's Governor Waller told a conference that he believed "risks posed by climate change are not sufficiently unique or material to merit special treatment relative to others."  

Waller dissented in December 2022 when the Federal Reserve proposed principles for managing climate-related financial risks for large U.S. banking organizations.  

At the conference in Spain last week, Waller said, "Climate change is real, but I do not believe it poses a serious risk to the safety and soundness of large banks or the financial stability of the United States."

"Risks are risks. There is no need for us to focus on one set of risks in a way that crowds out our focus on others," Waller added. 

"My job is to make sure that the financial system is resilient to a range of risks. And I believe risks posed by climate change are not sufficiently unique or material to merit special treatment relative to others."

The Fed governor said that he believes "the scientific community has rigorously established that our climate is changing."

"But my role is not to be a climate policymaker."

Waller's role is to focus on financial risks, while risks associated with climate change – either physical or transition risks – should not be given any special treatment, the Fed governor noted.  Related: U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline

"Based on what I've seen so far, I believe that placing an outsized focus on climate-related risks is not needed, and the Federal Reserve should focus on more near-term and material risks in keeping with our mandate," Waller said. 

In December last year, the Fed proposed principles that would apply to banking organizations with more than $100 billion in total assets and address both the physical risks and transition risks associated with climate change. 

However, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in January this year that the Fed is not and will not be a "climate policymaker." 

The Fed's principles would apply to banking organizations with more than $100 billion in total assets, address both the physical risks and transition risks associated with climate change, and cover six areas: governance; policies, procedures, and limits; strategic planning; risk management; data, risk measurement and reporting; and scenario analysis.

The Fed also launched a pilot climate scenario analysis exercise, which is distinct and separate from bank stress tests. Under the exercise, the six largest U.S. banks will analyze the impact of scenarios for both physical and transition risks related to climate change on specific assets in their portfolios. 

"The Fed has narrow, but important, responsibilities regarding climate-related financial risks – to ensure that banks understand and manage their material risks, including the financial risks from climate change," Vice Chair for Supervision Michael S. Barr said in January at the launch of the exercise. 

The Fed will not steer the banking system to a greener economy with supervisory and monetary policy tools, Chairman Powell said in a January speech on the mandate and independence of central banks. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"The public reasonably expects supervisors to require that banks understand, and appropriately manage, their material risks, including the financial risks of climate change," Powell said at a symposium in Stockholm, Sweden.  

"But without explicit congressional legislation, it would be inappropriate for us to use our monetary policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy or to achieve other climate-based goals," he added. 

"We are not, and will not be, a "climate policymaker."  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Turkmenistan Is Facing A Water Crisis
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests
How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?

How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?
What’s Next For The World’s Largest Oil Company As Profits Decline?

What’s Next For The World’s Largest Oil Company As Profits Decline?
Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report

Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report
A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com