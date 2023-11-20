EU Cracks Down on Air Pollution

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.48 +1.59 +2.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.39 +1.78 +2.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.62 +1.65 +2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.907 -0.053 -1.79%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.241 +0.056 +2.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.08 -1.14 -1.39%
Chart Mars US 17 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.241 +0.056 +2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 78.73 -2.49 -3.07%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.32 -2.55 -3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.28 +1.84 +2.32%
Graph down Basra Light 720 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.40 +1.73 +2.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.46 +1.69 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.08 -1.14 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 173 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 50 mins 51.04 +2.95 +6.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 78.19 +2.95 +3.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 76.44 +2.95 +4.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 50 mins 66.94 +2.95 +4.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 50 mins 59.79 +2.95 +5.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 59.79 +2.95 +5.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 63.64 +2.95 +4.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 68.24 +2.95 +4.52%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 61.79 +2.95 +5.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 66.12 +2.99 +4.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.42 +2.99 +4.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.25 -2.50 -3.34%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

The White House Does Not Expect Arab States to Weaponize Oil

Is Climate Change Really Fueling A Rise In Dangerous Hurricanes?

Is Climate Change Really Fueling A Rise In Dangerous Hurricanes?

U.S. politicians frequently suggest climate-exacerbated…

Turkmenistan Is Facing A Water Crisis

Turkmenistan Is Facing A Water Crisis

Turkmenistan is grappling with water…

Between Drought And Flood: California Faces Extreme Weather

Between Drought And Flood: California Faces Extreme Weather

California faces extreme rainfall and…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Cracks Down on Air Pollution

By ZeroHedge - Nov 20, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • Luxembourg, Poland, and Romania received formal notices to comply with the NEC Directive on reducing air pollutants.
  • Bulgaria, Ireland, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Austria, Portugal, and Sweden were sent reasoned opinions for failing to meet their emission reduction commitments.
  • The NEC Directive targets five key air pollutants, with member states required to establish National Air Pollution Control Programmes to demonstrate compliance.
Join Our Community
Pollution

The European Commission has ordered Hungary, Romania, and 10 other member states to comply with EU air pollution legislation and reduce their emissions of several pollutants to reduce air pollution.

The EU executive sent a letter of formal notice to Luxembourg, Poland, and Romania, and a reasoned opinion to Bulgaria, Ireland, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Austria, Portugal, and Sweden for failing to ensure the correct implementation of their commitments to reduce several air pollutants as required by Directive (EU) 2016/2284 on the national emission reductions of certain air pollutants (“NEC Directive”).

The NEC Directive sets national emission reduction commitments for five important air pollutants: nitrogen oxides (NOx), non-methane volatile organic compounds (NMVOCs), sulfur dioxide (SO2), ammonia (NH3), and fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

These pollutants contribute to poor air quality and have a significant negative impact on human health and the environment, the European Commission noted in a press release. National commitments must be met by each member state every year between 2020 and 2029, with more ambitious reductions from 2030 onwards. Member states are also required to establish National Air Pollution Control Programmes (NAPs) to show how these reduction commitments will be met.

In January 2023, Brussels sent a letter of formal notice to 14 member states that had not met their 2020 emission reduction commitments for one or more pollutants covered by the NEC Directive. In February 2023, member states submitted their most recent national emission inventories, which included emissions for 2020 and 2021, accompanied by an informative inventory report.

The European Commission is sending additional letters of formal notice to Luxembourg, Poland, and Romania, which have two months to respond and remedy the shortcomings identified.

By Ziare via ReMix News via Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Government Pressure Mounts for Industrial Decarbonization
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Just Recorded Its Highest Oil Production Month In History

The U.S. Just Recorded Its Highest Oil Production Month In History
Oil Prices Reverse Despite Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Reverse Despite Crude Inventory Build
Russia And China Tighten Grip On Iraqi Oil Crescent

Russia And China Tighten Grip On Iraqi Oil Crescent
Will Oil Prices Fall Below $70?

Will Oil Prices Fall Below $70?
The Oil Market Isn’t Buying The Bullish Demand Forecasts

The Oil Market Isn’t Buying The Bullish Demand Forecasts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com