Worries About Weaker Dollar Fuel Demand For Gold

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.08 +1.21 +1.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.94 +1.28 +1.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.40 +0.84 +1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.282 +0.049 +2.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.639 +0.037 +1.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.32 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.639 +0.037 +1.43%

Graph down Marine 4 days 79.98 -1.02 -1.26%
Graph down Murban 4 days 81.10 -0.83 -1.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.67 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 510 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 81.47 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.51 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 63.52 +0.60 +0.95%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 56.62 +0.50 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.02 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.27 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.42 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 72.12 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.12 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.42 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.37 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.72 +0.50 +0.70%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.75 -1.75 -2.32%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 67.50 -1.75 -2.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 84.32 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 69.82 -1.87 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.77 -1.87 -2.47%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.77 -1.87 -2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.75 -1.75 -2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 54 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

All Charts
  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Worries About Weaker Dollar Fuel Demand For Gold

By ZeroHedge - Apr 24, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • A weaker dollar was one of the primary catalysts for a major bull market in the price of gold which rose from a low of $250 in 2001 to a high of nearly $2,000 a decade later.
  • Currently, investors have little to no interest in owning gold.
  • There’s a good chance that the deteriorating fiscal situation will over time light a fire under investor appetites for precious metals.
Join Our Community

Last week, the Treasury Department revealed that the federal deficit hit $1.1 trillion in the first half of the fiscal year ending in March, $432 billion larger than the same period a year earlier.

Moreover, most of this expansion came in the month of March, as spending rose 36% year-over-year (not in small part due to rapidly rising interest costs). Longer-term, there is a clear widening trend that began back in 2015 that appears to now have resumed after some pandemic-inspired gyrations. And, if history is any guide, this deteriorating fiscal trend should represent a structurally bearish influence for the dollar in the months and years to come.

Moreover, if history is any guide, the best protection against a deteriorating fiscal situation (mathematically guaranteed by rapidly growing social security and medicare spending) is gold.

The last time the deficit reversed from a narrowing trend and began a major widening trend, back in the early-2000’s, it coincided with a major top in the dollar index which evolved into a major bear market for the greenback (inverted in the chart below) that lasted roughly a decade.

This was one of the primary catalysts for a major bull market in the price of gold which rose from a low of $250 in 2001 to a high of nearly $2,000 a decade later.

Currently, investors have little to no interest in owning gold (which is a bullish contrarian sign in my book).

As my friend Callum Thomas recently pointed out, assets in gold ETFs like GLD are a tiny fraction of those invested in equity ETFs like SPY.

However, there’s a good chance that the deteriorating fiscal situation will over time light a fire under investor appetites for precious metals relative to financial assets, just as it did two decades ago.

And that’s exactly the sort of thing that could power another major bull market for the precious metal.

Got gold?

By Jesse Felder via TheFelderReport.com via Zerohedge.com

Nickel Surplus Weighs On Stainless Steel Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

