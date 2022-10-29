Strong Dollar Slows India’s Gold-Buying Spree

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 19 hours 87.90 -1.18 -1.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 19 hours 95.77 -1.19 -1.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.62 -1.55 -1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 19 hours 5.684 -0.191 -3.25%
Graph down Gasoline 19 hours 2.907 -0.105 -3.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 82.90 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Gasoline 19 hours 2.907 -0.105 -3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 91.91 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 95.10 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.23 -1.20 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 333 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 95.61 -1.10 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.54 -1.41 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.59 -1.92 -3.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 67.83 +1.17 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 91.23 +1.17 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 89.48 +1.17 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 86.63 +1.17 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 84.63 +1.17 +1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 93.58 +1.17 +1.27%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 82.93 +1.17 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 23 hours Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Russia Cuts Expectations For Taxable Oil Production

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lift Green Hydrogen Investment

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lift Green Hydrogen Investment

With the economics of natural…

Gold Remains Relatively Cheap, Here’s Why

Gold Remains Relatively Cheap, Here’s Why

Gold has been weakening against…

Soaring Natural Gas Prices Are Weighing On Global Aluminum Production

Soaring Natural Gas Prices Are Weighing On Global Aluminum Production

While most aluminum producers operate…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Strong Dollar Slows India’s Gold-Buying Spree

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • A strong U.S. dollar is weighing on Indian gold and silver demand.
  • India is almost in the middle of its annual festive season when demand for gold and silver peaks.
  • Indian gold rates are influenced mainly by US interest rates and the dollar’s relationship with the Indian rupee.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner 

 

October to December is always an interesting quarter in India, especially regarding gold and silver prices and their associated demand. For several reasons, this October is proving to be a less-than-ideal month for gold dealers around the subcontinent. So far, the gold price trend continues to decline when compared to the previous months.

India is almost in the middle of its annual festive season, when demand for gold and silver peaks. Last Sunday, retail gold prices continued the general October downturn as one gram of 22-carat gold hit US $56.29 (Rs 4620). Just the day before, the price was US $56.96 Rs 4675. The 10-gram figures also declined, with 22-carats hitting US $562.90 (Rs 46,200) compared to the previous day’s US $569.60 (Rs 46,750). 

It’s worth mentioning that Indians prefer to buy 24-carat gold. However, this, too, saw a drop in price to US $61.41 (Rs 5,040). Meanwhile, ten grams of 24-carat gold reached US $614.07 (?50,400). Altogether, the 24K gold price has dropped roughly US $23.27 (Rs 1910) in about a week.

Inflation and Gold Price Trends May Keep Consumers Away

India is one of the world’s two biggest consumers of gold, the other being China. It’s also the biggest importer of silver. Physical gold-buying is all set to begin, just ahead of the Diwali festival. Of course, the low retail price was great news for consumers. Still, whether or not they’ll bite amid today’s high inflation rates is another question altogether. After all, lack of buyers is one of the primary reasons for the retail price drop in the first place.

In anticipation of an uptick in local demand, and perhaps as a gentle motivator, the Indian government reduced the base import price on gold earlier in the month. The price shift was minor, but significant, dropping from $533 per 10 grams to $531.  

Unfortunately, inflation remains high almost everywhere in the world. For this reason, investors continue to look for better, safer places for their money. Generally, this means increased gold investment. However, the international prices of bullion are dollar-denominated. And as the dollar continues to grow in strength, the price of gold suffers the consequences.

For instance, global bullion prices currently range about $1,700 an ounce, with a net drop of around 8% in dollar terms in CY2022. Meanwhile, gold rates in the global markets rebounded a few days ago from two-month lows as the dollar rally paused. Spot gold price also rose 0.4% to $1,648.91 per ounce after falling nearly 3% last week.

Gold prices in India, too, nearly reflected the same ups and downs seen among global rates. On India’s MCX, gold futures were up 0.4% per 10 grams, while silver futures jumped 1% per kg. Both gold and silver saw some heavy sell-off in the first half of October. This followed downbeat US economic data and strong gains in the dollar index and US bond yields. In fact, the factors combined to make it the worst week for gold in two months. For silver, it was the worst week since September 2021.

India Remains at the Mercy of the Dollar and the Fed

In early October, gold-supplying banks reduced gold shipments to India in favor of focusing on China, Turkey, and other such markets. As several bank officials and vault operators told Reuters, the intention was to focus on areas that offered better premiums. Unfortunately, the move ignited fears of artificial gold scarcity in India. If this occurred, it would force Indians to pay large premiums for supplies during the festive season.

Again, Indian gold rates are influenced mainly by US interest rates and the dollar’s relationship with the Indian rupee. Ultimately, the declining gold price trend stems from the stronger US dollar and increased prospects that the Federal Reserve will continue it’s sharp rate hikes to tame inflation.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil
Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative
Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports

Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports
U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices

U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com