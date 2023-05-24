Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.95 +1.04 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.03 +1.19 +1.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.22 +0.75 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.387 +0.066 +2.84%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.714 +0.051 +1.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.96 +0.72 +0.96%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 71.41 +0.86 +1.22%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.714 +0.051 +1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.36 +0.82 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.83 +0.71 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.55 +2.30 +3.14%
Graph down Basra Light 541 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.91 +1.20 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.42 +1.32 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.96 +0.72 +0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.88 +1.10 +1.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 51.66 +0.86 +1.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 75.06 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 73.31 +0.86 +1.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 70.46 +0.86 +1.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 67.16 +0.86 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.16 +0.86 +1.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 68.46 +0.86 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 77.41 +0.86 +1.12%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 66.76 +0.86 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.60 +0.46 +0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.44 +0.92 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

UK Expected To Win Battle With Spain For Jaguar-LandRover EV Gigafactory

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central bank net gold purchases,…

Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices

Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices

A lot of Western institutions…

China Is The World’s Biggest Gold Buyer

China Is The World’s Biggest Gold Buyer

China has imported 64% more…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Poland Steps Up Gold Buying

By ZeroHedge - May 24, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The National Bank of Poland added nearly 15 tons of gold to its reserves in April.
  • The purchase increased the value of Poland’s gold reserves from $14.55 billion to $15.52 billion.
  • Poland also repatriated 100 tons of gold from England in 2019.
Join Our Community
Gold bars

Poland is buying gold again.

The National Bank of Poland added nearly 15 tons of gold to its reserves in April, according to data published by the bank last week. It was the largest increase in the country’s reserves since June 2019 when the bank boosted reserves by almost 100 tons.

The purchase increased the value of Poland’s gold reserves from $14.55 billion to $15.52 billion.

Poland’s official gold holdings rank as the 22nd largest in the world. Gold makes up about 8.5% of the Bank of Poland’s total reserves.

In the fall of 2021, Bank of Poland President Adam Glapi?ski said the central bank planned to add 100 tons of gold to its reserves in 2022. It’s unclear why the bank didn’t follow through. This recent purchase could signal the beginning of another round of buying to reach that 100-ton goal.

In 2021, Glapi?ski said holding gold was a matter of financial security and stability.

Gold will retain its value even when someone cuts off the power to the global financial system, destroying traditional assets based on electronic accounting records. Of course, we do not assume that this will happen. But as the saying goes – forewarned is always insured. And the central bank is required to be prepared for even the most unfavorable circumstances. That is why we see a special place for gold in our foreign exchange management process.”

He went on to discuss some of the benefits of gold as a monetary asset.

After all, gold is free from credit risk and cannot be devalued by any country’s economic policy. Besides, it is extremely durable, virtually indestructible.”

Glapi?ski also hinted that worries about the stability of the US dollar were driving the decision to increase the country’s gold reserves.

Gold is characterized by a relatively low correlation with the main asset classes – especially the US dollar dominating the NBP reserve portfolio – which means that including gold in the reserves reduces the financial risk in the process of investing them.”

The trend toward de-dollarization has only accelerated since Glapi?ski made these comments.

Poland also repatriated 100 tons of gold from England in 2019.

“The gold symbolizes the strength of the country,” Glapi?ski told reporters at the time.

Central banks around the world have been piling up gold over the last two years. After a record-setting 2022, central bank gold reserves increased by 228 tons through the first three months of 2023, a Q1 record. This was 38% higher than the previous first-quarter record set in 2013.

Total central bank gold buying in 2022 came in at 1,136 tons. It was the highest level of net purchases on record dating back to 1950, including since the suspension of dollar convertibility into gold in 1971. It was the 13th straight year of net central bank gold purchases.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the World Gold Council, there are two main drivers behind central bank gold buying — its performance during times of crisis and its role as a long-term store of value.

It’s hardly surprising then that in a year scarred by geopolitical uncertainty and rampant inflation, central banks opted to continue adding gold to their coffers and at an accelerated pace.”

By Schiffgold via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Central Banks All Over The World Are Scrambling To Buy Gold
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline
Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default
Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels
Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out
Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024

Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com