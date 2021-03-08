Gold Prices Slide To 10-Month Low

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.68 -1.41 -2.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.98 -1.38 -1.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.661 -0.040 -1.48%
Graph up Mars US 10 mins 66.39 +2.41 +3.77%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 67.05 +4.90 +7.88%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.043 -0.021 -1.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 67.92 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 64.40 +5.16 +8.71%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.661 -0.040 -1.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 16 hours 68.13 +1.60 +2.40%
Graph up Murban 16 hours 68.87 +1.45 +2.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 16 hours 65.84 +0.33 +0.50%
Graph down Basra Light 16 hours 68.14 -1.61 -2.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 16 hours 68.46 +0.06 +0.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 16 hours 67.92 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 67.92 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Girassol 16 hours 68.68 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 67.05 +4.90 +7.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.26 +2.53 +4.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 54.69 +2.26 +4.31%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 65.09 +2.26 +3.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 66.49 +2.26 +3.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 63.69 +2.26 +3.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 62.79 +2.26 +3.73%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 62.79 +2.26 +3.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 63.79 +2.26 +3.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.59 +2.26 +3.46%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 62.79 +2.26 +3.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.50 +2.25 +3.73%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 56.25 +2.25 +4.17%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 67.05 +2.84 +4.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 60.04 +2.26 +3.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 63.99 +2.26 +3.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 63.99 +2.26 +3.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.50 +2.25 +3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 56.25 +4.75 +9.22%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.48 +4.81 +7.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 19 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 9 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 21 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 4 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 7 mins Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 1 day Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 3 days Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 3 days “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia: Houthi Rebels Launched New Ballistic Missile Strike

Oil Prices Range Bound As Pipelines Come Under Pressure

Oil Prices Range Bound As Pipelines Come Under Pressure

US oil and gas pipelines…

Gold Could Soar If Another Stimulus Is Passed

Gold Could Soar If Another Stimulus Is Passed

As the United States barrels…

How Will Gold Prices React To The Elections?

How Will Gold Prices React To The Elections?

As investors continue to flock…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gold Prices Slide To 10-Month Low

By MINING.com - Mar 08, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Gold prices continued to slide on Monday as the dollar and US treasury yields kept marching higher and prompted investors to dump the non-yielding metal.

Spot gold dropped another 1.2% to $1,679.67 per ounce by 11:40 a.m. EST, its lowest since early June. US gold futures too fell by 1.2%, down to $1,677.40 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the greenback climbed to a three-month peak, while the US 10-year Treasury yield held close to a more than one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

“We have an economy that is recovering and inflation is materializing; that ultimately means that yields have room to move higher,” Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities told Reuters in a note, adding that gold could fall further towards $1,660 as a result.

Even US Congressional approval of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief package, which would have raised inflation expectations, failed to keep the precious metal afloat.

Gold is widely considered a hedge against inflation that is likely to stem from widespread stimulus, but higher bond yields this year have threatened that status as they translate into a higher opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Analysts also said US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s failure to address the recent surge in yields last week further pressured gold.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could This Be The Most Exciting Gold Play of 2021?
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise
Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build

Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build
India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery

India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery
Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build
Oil Soars As OPEC+ Sources Suggest No Production Increase

Oil Soars As OPEC+ Sources Suggest No Production Increase



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com