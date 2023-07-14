Gold Prices Inch Higher As Fed’s Inflation Battle Draws To A Close

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.20 -1.69 -2.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.64 -1.72 -2.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.56 -1.42 -1.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.546 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.634 -0.045 -1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 78.34 +1.29 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.634 -0.045 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.29 +1.29 +1.63%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.31 +1.19 +1.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.39 +0.59 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 592 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.94 +0.39 +0.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.82 +0.36 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 45 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.64 +1.14 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.04 +1.14 +1.46%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.29 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 74.44 +1.14 +1.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 71.14 +1.14 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 71.14 +1.14 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 72.44 +1.14 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.39 +1.14 +1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 70.74 +1.14 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.26 +0.85 +1.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days HSFO Index
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Wind And Solar To Generate 33% Of Global Power By 2030

Hawkish Fed Spooks Precious Metal Traders

Hawkish Fed Spooks Precious Metal Traders

Precious metals have shown a…

How Do U.S. Debt And Gold Prices Relate?

How Do U.S. Debt And Gold Prices Relate?

A new infographic from Visual…

Central Banks Add Gold Amid Economic Uncertainty

Central Banks Add Gold Amid Economic Uncertainty

Eight central banks increased their…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gold Prices Inch Higher As Fed’s Inflation Battle Draws To A Close

By City A.M - Jul 14, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Gold prices have consolidated this week following a rally sparked by the Federal Reserve's success in controlling inflation, with the precious metal trading at $1,956 per ounce.
  • Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish approach to inflation, including 10 interest rate hikes since last March, has seen U.S. inflation dip to just three per cent, with only one more increase expected from the Fed in September.
  • Despite the surge in gold prices, market analysts warn that improving economic data and the potential for another interest rate hike could dampen the momentum and cause prices to tumble.
Join Our Community
Gold

Gold markets have consolidated this week’s price rally, buoyed by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve’s battle to curb inflation is drawing to a successful close.

The precious metal was trading at $1,956 per ounce this morning – having peaked at $1,963 per ounce overnight – and risen over $20 per ounce in Wednesday’s session.

Chair Jerome Powell has been hawkish in his bid to contain inflation, hiking interest rates 10 times since last March, which are currently at 5 to 5.25 per cent.

However, encouraging consumer price data showed US inflation has dipped to just three per cent, meaning there are now expectations of just one more increase from the Fed in September before interest rates finally peak.

Gold prices have remained historically elevated this year due to its safe haven asset qualities, amid sustained expectations of a global economic downturn.

But interest rate hikes have taken the momentum out of any potential price rallies to match the levels gold reached following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Typically, interest rate hikes make stocks and government bonds more attractive to investors than gold, which has previously taken the momentum out of any previous potential rallies over the summer.

Its peak has raised expectations in the market that more investors will turn towards gold, although improving economic data could prove to be a headwind later this year.

Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said: “The fact that gold was able to stay above $1,900 an ounce for so long before its recent climb back above $1,950 underlines the strength of underlying support there is for this safe haven asset with market confidence still fragile. Now with market confidence improving and equities gaining, the current gold price starts to look unsustainably high.”

He forecasts that with a two-month wait for the next interest rate hike, there is still sufficient time for market sentiment to change, which could “really cause the price to tumble.”

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, added: “Now it’s a question of whether what we’re seeing is a corrective move as part of the downturn since May or if that downturn was in fact the correction.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Nicholas Earl via CityAm

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Central Banks Add Gold Amid Economic Uncertainty
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less
Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources

Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources
U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023

U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023
The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com