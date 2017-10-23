Did These Mining Giants Just Confirm The Next Gold Frontier?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.89 +0.05 +0.10%
Brent Crude 57.42 -0.33 -0.57%
Mars US 52.79 +0.31 +0.59%
Opec Basket 55.41 -0.11 -0.20%
Urals 53.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 57.98 +0.34 +0.59%
Louisiana Light 57.98 +0.34 +0.59%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.04 +0.07%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.11 +0.13 +0.27%
Natural Gas 2.981 +0.07 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.78 -0.35 -0.63%
Murban 57.58 -0.30 -0.52%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.24 +0.15 +0.28%
Basra Light 53.38 +0.61 +1.16%
Saharan Blend 57.29 -0.08 -0.14%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.04 +0.07%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.04 +0.07%
Girassol 57.73 +0.04 +0.07%
Opec Basket 55.41 -0.11 -0.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.65 -0.87 -2.20%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.98 +0.34 +0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Giddings 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
ANS West Coast 57.30 -0.68 -1.17%
West Texas Sour 45.42 +0.18 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 49.37 +0.18 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 49.37 +0.18 +0.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.92 +0.18 +0.38%
Kansas Common 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 57.42 +0.68 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 mins Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 2 hours Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 3 hours Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 3 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 3 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 3 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 3 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 3 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 3 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 3 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 3 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 3 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 3 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  • 3 days Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  • 4 days British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 4 days Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 4 days Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 4 days Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 4 days OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 4 days London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 4 days Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 4 days Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 4 days India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 5 days Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 5 days Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 5 days Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 5 days Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 6 days Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 6 days Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 6 days China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 6 days UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 6 days Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 6 days VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 6 days Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 6 days Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk
  • 6 days OPEC Oil Deal Compliance Falls To 86%
  • 7 days U.S. Oil Production To Increase in November As Rig Count Falls
  • 7 days Gazprom Neft Unhappy With OPEC-Russia Production Cut Deal
  • 7 days Disputed Venezuelan Vote Could Lead To More Sanctions, Clashes

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018

Alt Text

This Key Gold Producer Sees Its Production Slump

Africa’s second gold producer Ghana…

Alt Text

Can Mali Maintain Its Gold Mining Status?

Mali could be about to…

Alt Text

Expect Mine Closures In This Key Gold Mining Nation

Major gold mining nation South…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

Did These Mining Giants Just Confirm The Next Gold Frontier?

By Dave Forest - Oct 23, 2017, 11:00 AM CDT Gold

Breakthrough deal in the Tanzania gold sector late last week. With major miner Barrick agreeing to pay the government $300 million and surrender a 16 percent stake in operations in order to end an impasse that’s halted production.

But experiences like that aren’t going to encourage further investment in places like Tanzania. With news this week suggesting that the world’s top gold miners are looking to a new spot for growth projects.

Ecuador.

That nation’s mining minister Javier Cordova told local press over the weekend that numerous major mining players are streaming into Ecuador — after new president Lenin Moreno moved last year to remove a moratorium on new mineral licenses, and streamline processes for exploration and mining in the country. 

Minister Cordova specifically named two of the world’s largest gold miners: Barrick and Newmont. Saying these gold giants are both currently in talks with the Ecuador government to obtain exploration concessions and set up operations. 

And the Minister said those aren’t the only major miners interested in Ecuador. Noting that BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals and Newcrest Mining have all established a presence in-country in recent months. 

Neither Barrick nor Newmont would confirm a coming move into Ecuador. But an entry here would make sense for the gold majors, with the country hosting a significant chunk of the Andes mineral belt that has proven extremely productive in neighbouring Peru. 

The gold story here is further boosted by recent discoveries like the Cascabel gold-copper porphyry — being drilled out by SolGold Plc in northern Ecuador. With that company having enjoyed a $41 million equity investment backed by Newcrest Mining this past summer. 

All of which suggests this is a key spot to watch for gold (and copper) exploration and development. Watch for specific deals being struck by Barrick, Newmont and other miners — and for results from the field as projects get up and going. 

Here’s to green fields for greenfields.

By Dave Forest




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Can Mali Maintain Its Gold Mining Status?
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East
Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

 The World's Top Crude Trader Sees Brent Crashing To $45

The World's Top Crude Trader Sees Brent Crashing To $45

 Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Is The Aramco IPO On The Brink Of Collapse?

Is The Aramco IPO On The Brink Of Collapse?

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com