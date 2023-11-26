What Caused the Dramatic Drop in Lithium Prices?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 75.54 -1.56 -2.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 80.58 -0.84 -1.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.17 -0.61 -0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 2.855 -0.042 -1.45%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.165 -0.067 -3.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.63 +1.20 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 23 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.165 -0.067 -3.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.67 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Murban 3 days 83.19 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 82.20 +1.12 +1.38%
Graph down Basra Light 727 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 81.46 +0.50 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.63 +1.20 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.63 +1.20 +1.49%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.21 +1.01 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.78 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 180 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 52.10 -0.67 -1.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 79.25 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 77.50 -0.67 -0.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 68.00 -0.67 -0.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 60.85 -0.67 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 60.85 -0.67 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 64.70 -0.67 -1.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 69.30 -0.67 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 62.85 -0.67 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 67.33 -0.67 -0.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 85.02 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 72.63 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.75 -0.50 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wasting money down under
  • 4 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Nigeria Records Flat Growth as Oil Price Decline Slows

Silicon Valley Mining Firm Eyes Opportunity In DRC

Silicon Valley Mining Firm Eyes Opportunity In DRC

Bill Gates-backed KoBold Metals is…

Manufacturing in Major Economies Continues Downward Trend

Manufacturing in Major Economies Continues Downward Trend

The UK's manufacturing sector is…

Tesla Leading Global Race to Develop Sustainable EV Batteries

Tesla Leading Global Race to Develop Sustainable EV Batteries

The electric vehicle industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Caused the Dramatic Drop in Lithium Prices?

By ZeroHedge - Nov 26, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • Lithium carbonate prices in China plummeted from $84,500 to $18,630 per metric ton, marking a 78% decline.
  • The slowdown in electric vehicle expansion plans by manufacturers like General Motors and Honda contributes to the lithium oversupply.
  • The global lithium market is not expected to rebalance and return to a deficit until 2028, according to industry forecasts.
Join Our Community
Lithium Prices

The price of battery-grade lithium carbonate has crashed in the last 12 months. This downward pressure is attributed to oversupplied markets in Asia, primarily because the global adoption rate of electric vehicles has notably slowed amid high interest rates. 

Since November 2022, the average price of battery-grade lithium carbonate in China plunged from $84,500 per metric ton to $18,630, or about a 78% decline. 

According to forecasts from industry consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the global lithium market won't rebalance and return to a deficit until 2028. 

General Motors, Honda, LG Energy Solution, and other auto and battery manufacturers have dialed back EV expansion plans in recent months, mainly because rising interest rates are curbing demand. This has created a global supply glut for the battery metal. 

BloombergNEF's Allan Ray Restauro said, "With lithium supply growing more next year, we are likely going to see prices falling further, adding, "On the demand side, some regional differences on EV sales have been dragging sentiment down around the industry."

The world's second-largest lithium producer, Chilean miner SQM, recently blamed the plunge in lithium prices on excess inventory, especially in Asia. 

Plunging prices come as the 'green' energy bubble is melting down, with the world's largest offshore wind farm developer, Orsted A/S, abandoning US projects, and solar stocks crashing on sliding demand. 

By Zerohedge.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tesla Leading Global Race to Develop Sustainable EV Batteries
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden
Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets
Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels

Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels
Oil Prices Plunge by 4% as OPEC+ Postpones Meeting

Oil Prices Plunge by 4% as OPEC+ Postpones Meeting
ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com