War And Supply Chain Issues Dominated Steel Markets In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.82 +0.26 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 84.61 +0.69 +0.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.01 +0.55 +0.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.219 +0.140 +2.76%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.370 -0.014 -0.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 4 days 74.56 +2.07 +2.86%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.370 -0.014 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 77.32 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 5 days 80.36 -1.39 -1.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 77.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 393 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 82.02 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 5 days 80.39 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 53.79 +2.22 +4.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.31 +2.07 +3.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.71 +2.07 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 79.96 +2.07 +2.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.11 +2.07 +2.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 73.81 +2.07 +2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 73.81 +2.07 +2.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.11 +2.07 +2.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 84.06 +2.07 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.41 +2.07 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 68.00 -0.75 -1.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 79.37 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 71.57 -0.80 -1.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.60 -1.05 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 37 mins "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 9 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 9 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 14 days Wind droughts
  • 9 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Putin Bans Oil Sales To Countries That Comply With G7 Oil Price Cap

Nickel Prices Could See Some Bullish Upside This Month

Nickel Prices Could See Some Bullish Upside This Month

Bullish catalysts are mounting for…

Are Copper Prices Poised To Climb Higher In 2023?

Are Copper Prices Poised To Climb Higher In 2023?

Copper prices have shown stength…

Aluminium Follows Iron Ore In China-Fueled Price Rally

Aluminium Follows Iron Ore In China-Fueled Price Rally

Aluminum prices broke out of…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

War And Supply Chain Issues Dominated Steel Markets In 2022

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 27, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • Raw steels started the year with a huge bang, rising over 12% between January and February.
  • Supply chain pinches and geopolitical events made the steel market highly volatile in 2022.
  • China's COVID lockdowns and the Ukraine war were 2 major price-driving events in global steel markets.
Join Our Community

By AGMetalminer.com

Steel prices endured long-term declines throughout 2022. However, with so many geopolitical events and supply chain pinches, it is important to note that the market in general was quite volatile.

Steel Prices: Q1 of 2022

Raw steels started the year with a huge bang, rising over 12% between January and February. China’s climate efforts caused iron ore futures to drop, as the country’s steel production sector makes up nearly 15% of all Chinese carbon emissions. Meanwhile, Mexico’s steel sector returned to pre-pandemic production levels.

Scrap steel had a particularly good Q1 as U.S. steelmakers invested more money into scrap processing. But by February, prices began to slide again, particularly HRC. Meanwhile, Japan and the U.S. reached an agreement in April that allowed the former to ship 1.25 million metric tons of steel tariff-free each year.

In March, prices rose once more, this time by a considerable 4.9%. At the time, the surge was mostly due to plate prices. However, HRC saw a steady descent, dropping almost 47% below its October 2020 levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q2 of 2022: Steel Prices Become More Volatile

The steel price index started Q2 with another bang, rising over 15% in April. By then, it was clear that there would be no swift end to the War in Ukraine and that steel prices would react accordingly. Shortly after, Ukrainian production slowed down and Russian goods had sanctions placed upon them. This left pig iron buyers to search for sources outside of Ukraine and Russia to help offset supply pinches.

As the energy crisis in Europe worsened, it impacted European-sourced HRC prices. Then, in May, the steel index suffered yet another sharp decline. Iron ore slumped to a 4-month low due to China’s zero-COVID lockdowns. Meanwhile, Arcelormittal predicted a 1% drop in global demand.

Zero-COVID, Europe’s energy crisis, the drop in global demand, and the war in Ukraine continued to impact steel prices in June. That month, the market saw another 7.87% drop in prices. HRC futures also formed new lows at just $976 per short ton. Plate managed to once again prove the outlier in the index, with prices remaining near an all-time high. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was also passed, and buyers hoped that this would add significant support to steel prices.

Steel Prices: Q3

In July, HRC prices hit new lows. Both HDG and CRC saw steady declines month-over-month. Come July, global hot rolled coil prices declined to pre-war levels amid China’s lockdowns and the prospect of a global downturn. U.S. steel prices saw the most sizable drop from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after a 5-month downtrend inverted in early March.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August, the raw steels index dropped yet again, this time by 8.73%. Plate prices beat the odds again and remained strong, despite all the geopolitical factors impacting steel production. August marked a record gap between steel plate prices and HRC.

In September, steel prices declined again, with HRC officially falling beneath the $800 mark. The energy crisis heavily impacted European-sourced steel as energy cuts reduced production. Large plants in Austria, France, and Spain all felt the pain of the energy crisis, and U.S. HRC fell beneath European HRC prices. All of these factors had a tremendous effect on both futures and demand.

End of 2022: Q4

steel prices

October 1 marked a slight decrease in price declines. However, prices still slipped 3.04%. Luckily, reductions in both HRC and CRC prices slowed significantly, with both entering a sideways trend.

Meanwhile, production continued to slow. U.S. Steel also idled two furnaces as low demand persisted. The company even discussed possibly idling its Mon Valley blast furnace permanently. Ultimately, conditions suggested that domestic demand would continue slipping.

Nucor also finally dropped plate prices after numerous complaints about the enormous price gap between plate and HRC prices.

In November, plate prices managed to hold its head above water again, but the steel index as a whole continued to drop, falling an additional 5.08%. Meanwhile, Nucor announced it would hold plate prices at $1,620 per short ton in December without dropping prices further.

Finally, in December, the index began trading sideways. This mainly resulted from steel sellers raising their prices to avoid bottoming out on record lows. Prior to the cost increases, steelmakers cautioned that HRC, CRC and HDG steel prices were nearing their respective break-even points. As the trend points downward, steelmakers are right to worry that prices may soon hit their profitability thresholds.

By the AGMetalminer team


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

New EU Rule Could Transform Global Metal Manufacturing
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More
A New Type Of Oil And Gas Funding Is Booming

A New Type Of Oil And Gas Funding Is Booming
$100 Oil To Return In 2023

$100 Oil To Return In 2023
Upside Risks For Oil Are Growing

Upside Risks For Oil Are Growing
The Global Economy Is Finally Realizing That Fossil Fuels Are Finite

The Global Economy Is Finally Realizing That Fossil Fuels Are Finite

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com