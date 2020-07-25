OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 41.29 +0.22 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 43.34 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.808 +0.023 +1.29%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 42.09 +0.12 +0.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 44.62 +0.38 +0.86%
Graph up Urals 4 days 43.95 +1.50 +3.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 42.89 -0.39 -0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 42.89 -0.39 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 37.68 -0.75 -1.95%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.808 +0.023 +1.29%
Graph up Marine 3 days 44.27 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 3 days 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 43.73 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 46.27 -1.30 -2.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 43.57 +0.36 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 3 days 45.01 +0.60 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 44.62 +0.38 +0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 30.13 +0.25 +0.84%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.47 -0.83 -2.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 40.07 -0.83 -2.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 41.47 -0.83 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 37.82 -0.83 -2.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 36.82 -0.83 -2.20%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 36.82 -0.83 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 38.07 -0.83 -2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 39.92 -0.83 -2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 36.82 -0.83 -2.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 42.89 -0.39 -0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.75 +0.25 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.50 +0.25 +0.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.75 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 35.24 +0.22 +0.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 39.19 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.19 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.75 +0.25 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 31.25 -1.00 -3.10%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.81 -0.83 -1.78%
U.S. Looks For Ways To Boost Rare Earths Mining

By MINING.com - Jul 25, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The US House of Representatives launched a bipartisan caucus on Friday to focus on ways to increase domestic production of specialised minerals used to make missiles, cell phones and other high-tech equipment.

The Critical Materials Caucus, is the latest effort by officials in Washington to blunt China’s prowess as the world’s largest producer or processor of rare earths, lithium, titanium and other niche but important minerals.

China hiked its mining quota for rare earth minerals by 6.1% in 2020 to a record annual high.

Representative Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, and Representative Guy Reschenthaler, a Pennsylvania Republican, will chair the group, which was approved by the House Administration Committee’s leadership.

The Pentagon and a rising number of U.S. tech companies have grown concerned that China could cut off exports of the minerals to the US – which it did to Japan in 2010 – if relations between Beijing and Washington deteriorate further.

“All of us want to make sure America addresses this national security issue,” Swalwell told Reuters.

The US Department of Defense has resumed the funding for two projects to process rare earth minerals for military weapons after a review found the grants are in the best interest of the country. The Pentagon on April 22 awarded Australia’s Lynas Corp and privately held MP Materials funding for rare earths separation facilities in Texas and California, respectively.

Caucus members plan to initially focus on legislation Swalwell has introduced to permanently fund rare earths research at US Department of Energy laboratories.

China became the top global producer of many of these minerals only in recent decades. The rare earths industry began in the United States during World War Two as part of the Manhattan Project, but the technology gradually moved overseas to China.

“It is more important than ever for our nation to work towards achieving critical material independence,” said Reschenthaler.

The caucus will start in the House and could potentially expand to the US Senate, staffers said.

By Mining.com

