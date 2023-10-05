Trafigura Sees Potential $12,000 High For Copper

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.15 -1.07 -1.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.69 -1.12 -1.31%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.11 -1.75 -1.99%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.187 +0.225 +7.60%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.200 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.35 -1.21 -1.29%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 82.37 -5.01 -5.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.200 +0.002 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.99 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.38 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 87.44 -3.21 -3.54%
Graph down Basra Light 675 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.57 -3.12 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.20 -3.20 -3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.35 -1.21 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 128 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 63.37 -6.06 -8.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 86.37 -5.01 -5.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 84.62 -5.01 -5.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 80.32 -5.31 -6.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 76.67 -6.31 -7.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 76.67 -6.31 -7.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 79.67 -5.46 -6.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 86.62 -5.61 -6.08%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 76.87 -6.51 -7.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 74.45 -5.01 -6.31%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.80 -5.01 -5.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.75 -5.00 -5.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

UAE Harnesses Wind Energy With New Utility-Scale Project

Tata Steel's Port Talbot Set For £1.25 Billion Green Transformation

Tata Steel's Port Talbot Set For £1.25 Billion Green Transformation

The UK government and Tata…

How Tech Is Shaping The Future Of Metal Mining

How Tech Is Shaping The Future Of Metal Mining

The metal mining industry is…

Is The LME Losing Its Grip On Global Nickel Pricing?

Is The LME Losing Its Grip On Global Nickel Pricing?

The nickel price index drops,…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trafigura Sees Potential $12,000 High For Copper

By Metal Miner - Oct 05, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Copper prices in 2023 began strong, plummeted mid-year due to China's economy, but started recovering, despite mixed market forecasts.
  • China's increased copper demand is attributed to its growing green economy, solar installations, and manufacturing sector.
  • While China heavily impacts copper prices, other factors like potential supply issues from countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo could also sway the market.
Join Our Community
Copper

Via Metal Miner

It’s safe to say that the copper price index witnessed an interesting 2023 thus far. Indeed, the market’s been volatile, so there were more than the usual ups and downs. Mid-year, prices registered a major tumble because of the fumble in China’s economy. However, soon after, they began clawing back to a respectable level.

Prices began over US $8,000 per metric ton, even touching a high of $9,356 per MT in January. But by the end of Q2, they dropped back to $8,315 per MT. Now, investment bank Goldman Sachs reports that China’s demand for certain commodities, including copper, will increase despite the Red Dragon’s faltering macroeconomic metrics.

China Continues to Hold Sway

According to this report, Goldman Sachs stated that China’s copper requirement shot up by 8% year on year. Meanwhile, iron ore demand increased by 7%, eclipsing Goldman’s full-year expectations. 

Analysts link this demand to a resurgence in the green economy and property completions. Indeed, the country’s solar installations significantly pushed up copper demand, as China’s operating solar capacity recently passed that of the rest of the world combined. Manufacturing, too, has added its own demand for base metals.

But here’s the thing – the fresh Goldman Sachs inputs came just ahead of copper’s drop to its lowest level in six months. Therefore, while the copper price index bounced 5.5% from a six-month low of US $7,899 a ton, the outlook for copper for the rest of 2023 remains “iffy,” according to some analysts. 

China’s Commodity Hunger Continues

On May 24, 2023, the copper price index fell to a six-month low before making up its way to US $8,335 on the London Metal Exchange. According to this report, Citibank and other firms forecast prices falling to $8,000 in about three months.

The new Goldman Sach report says that despite worries about China’s overall economy, its appetite for some commodities continues to increase. The firm says the positivity reflected in the country’s industrial growth index. Industrial production was up 4.5% in August compared to a year ago, beating the previous forecast of 3.9%. In the same period, value-added equipment manufacturing rose up 5.4% year on year.

Confusion Prevails as Multiple Factors Continue to Affect the Copper Price

Before Goldman Sachs’ new report, there were rumors of copper prices falling due to recession risks. Recently, China’s own metal information network, Antaike, predicted a drop to $7,000 in the second half of 2023 because of poor demand growth.  

According to a Hindu Business Line report, at the end of Q1, another analysis firm, ING Think, reported that the poor recovery in China’s demand would see the copper price decline further. It pointed out that exchange inventories were going up, and LME stocks had nearly doubled in the past month. 

A report by the International Copper Study Group also predicted a surplus of 3,320,000 tonnes in the year’s first quarter. This was far more than the slight surplus of 8,000 tonnes in the same period in the previous year. Meanwhile, research agency BMI, pointed out that the metal was under pressure from multiple angles, including weak physical demand. However, there had been some easing of supply by key producing nations in Latin America, leading to the rise in inventories.

Copper Price Index not Just Impacted by China

A few months ago, commodities agency Trafigura predicted that copper prices could hit a new high in 12 months, fueled by a resurgence in the Chinese economy and supply issues. Its forecast predicted prices might touch an all-time high of US $10,845 and could go even beyond $12,000. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On the one hand, you have copper price supplies and price fluctuations directly linked to the events in China. Yet other geopolitical factors could also affect metal prices. Firms like Goldman Sachs continue to predict that 50% of the copper supply will come from unexpected places like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Botswana, and Mongolia. While these countries contain higher reserve grades, they face hurdles in supply such as lack of expertise and their own prevailing laws. Any supply issues that may crop up in these geographies could also reflect on the copper price index.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper's Price Curve Hasn't Looked Like This In Decades
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com