Space Diamonds May Be The Future Of Mining And Manufacturing

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 85.11 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 91.35 +0.51 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.12 +0.39 +0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 7.764 -0.560 -6.73%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.416 -0.013 -0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%
Chart Mars US 2 days 84.61 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.416 -0.013 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 90.15 -2.62 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 3 days 92.10 -2.82 -2.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 293 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 3 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 63.05 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 63.85 -3.38 -5.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 87.25 -3.38 -3.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 85.50 -3.38 -3.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 82.65 -3.38 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 80.65 -3.38 -4.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 89.60 -3.38 -3.64%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 78.95 -3.38 -4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -3.25 -4.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 81.73 -3.38 -3.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 56 mins Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 2 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 8 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 10 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 4 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Exports from Iraq’s Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks

China’s Economic Stumbles Weigh On Metal Prices

China’s Economic Stumbles Weigh On Metal Prices

Metal prices soared earlier in…

Industrial Metal Squeeze Weighs On U.S. Construction

Industrial Metal Squeeze Weighs On U.S. Construction

Smelter shutdowns and industrial metal…

Copper Prices Are Trading Sideways, But Not For Long

Copper Prices Are Trading Sideways, But Not For Long

The copper rally has faltered,…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Space Diamonds May Be The Future Of Mining And Manufacturing

By ZeroHedge - Sep 18, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Scientists from Australia and the UK have proven the existence of rare dwarf planet gems after examining a stony meteorite.
  • The lead scientist on the research team, Prof. Andy Tomkins, said the rare diamond's mysteries drove him to continue researching ureilite meteorites in his lab.
  • “This is exactly the sort of curiosity-piquing observation that sends scientists diving down rabbit holes for months on end,” Prof. Tomkins said.
Join Our Community

Tiny folded diamonds that fell to Earth from an ancient dwarf star may sound like something from an intergalactic feature film, but researchers from Australia and the United Kingdom have proven the existence of the rare gems after examining a stony meteorite.

Scientists from Australia and the UK have established the existence of lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal diamond, no bigger than a human hair, that researchers note is layered into a distinctive folded pattern, unlike the earth-formed diamonds that have a cubic structure.

The existence of Lonsdaleite—named after the pioneering British crystallographer Dame Kathleen Lonsdale—has previously been the subject of debate because its very existence could not be proven.

The lead scientist on the research team, Prof. Andy Tomkins, from Monash University’s School of Earth, Atmosphere, and Environment, said the rare diamond's mysteries drove him to continue researching ureilite meteorites in his lab.

Tomkins said it was a case of curiosity-driven science.

“This is exactly the sort of curiosity-piquing observation that sends scientists diving down rabbit holes for months on end,” he said.

Naturally formed ureilite meteorites contains a higher abundance of diamond than any known rock on Earth. They are also one of the few opportunities to study the mantle layer of dwarf planets.

The samples are created when asteroids collide with a planet while still hot, creating the ideal conditions for lonsdaleite and diamond growth due to moderate pressure and rapid temperature drops in the fluid and gas-rich environment.

“These findings help address a long-standing mystery regarding the formation of the carbon phases in ureilites that has been the subject of much speculation,” Tomkins said.

Tomkins also collaborated with researchers from the CSIRO, RMIT University, the Australian Synchrotron, and Plymouth University to discover samples of lonsdaleite in nature, offering an insight into potential replication of the process for industrial purposes.

“These diamonds are quite special,” said Alan Salek, physicist and RMIT PhD researcher.

“Normal diamonds that you would find here on Earth, like on an engagement ring, have a specific atomic structure that’s cubic. These special diamonds are hexagonal in structure.”

“It’s pretty exciting because it’s a new form of material.”

The unique shape is believed to be why lonsdaleite is stronger than any other diamond.

Significant Implications For Mining and Manufacturing

CSIRO scientist Colin MacRae in a media release, said the discovery has enormous potential for industries like mining.

“If something that’s harder than diamond can be manufactured readily, that’s something industry would want to know about,” MacRae said.

Macrae noted that the discovery meant they could find a way to reproduce the mineral.

“Lonsdaleite could be used to make tiny, ultra-hard machine parts if we can develop an industrial process that promotes the replacement of pre-shaped graphite parts by lonsdaleite,” he said.

At present, the current method for producing industrial diamonds involves chemical vapour deposition, in which diamonds are formed onto a substrate from a gas mix at low pressures.

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper Could See A Supply Shortfall By 2025
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves
The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets
China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets

China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets
Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin

Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com