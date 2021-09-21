Record Copper Prices Are Threatening The Global Energy Transition

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 45 mins 70.51 +0.22 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.54 +0.62 +0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.821 -0.164 -3.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.179 +0.020 +0.91%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.111 -0.004 -0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.02 -0.48 -0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.47 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.34 -1.73 -2.43%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.111 -0.004 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.82 -0.92 -1.26%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.34 -0.78 -1.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.96 -0.57 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 73.28 -1.19 -1.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.22 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.02 -0.48 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.02 -0.48 -0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.56 -0.56 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.47 -0.67 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.09 -1.68 -2.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 69.14 -1.68 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.54 -1.68 -2.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.24 -1.68 -2.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 65.64 -1.68 -2.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.64 -1.68 -2.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.99 -1.68 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 68.74 -1.68 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 65.74 -1.68 -2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.75 -1.75 -2.55%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 60.50 -1.75 -2.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 75.77 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.24 -1.68 -2.55%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.19 -0.31 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.19 -0.31 -0.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.75 -1.75 -2.55%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.25 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.41 -0.64 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 8 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 18 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 3 days World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 2 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 1 day Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 days Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 4 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 4 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 4 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Global Copper Output On The Rise As Prices Soar

Commodities Control The Market In 2021

Commodities Control The Market In 2021

In what has been a…

Platinum Selloff Takes Centers Stage As Commodities Rebalance

Platinum Selloff Takes Centers Stage As Commodities Rebalance

Commodities have seen a dramatic…

The Top Two Commodities To Watch In The Short Term

The Top Two Commodities To Watch In The Short Term

Commodity prices have been on…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Record Copper Prices Are Threatening The Global Energy Transition

By Robert Rapier - Sep 21, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The supply chain disruptions which marked the early months of the coronavirus pandemic have cast a long shadow. Once economies around the globe began to reopen in the second half of 2020, numerous shortages cropped up across a variety of industries.

Commodity prices skyrocketed. Crude oil, lumber, and important metals like copper and aluminum all saw prices surge to multi-year highs, sending negative effects rippling across the wide range of sectors that depend on these commodities.

Copper Price Surge Eroding Renewable Margins

The clean energy sector, in particular, has seen its margins squeezed. While renewable energy technologies become more competitive when oil prices are high, the sector is also highly dependent on base metals—including copper, which hit record high prices earlier this year. 

Copper, one of the best conductors of electricity, is extensively used in the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels. Offshore wind farms, due to their extensive cabling, are particularly copper-intensive, requiring 9.6 metric tons of copper per megawatt (MW) of energy capacity. Onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaics (PV) are also highly copper-intensive, requiring 4.3 tons and 5 tons of copper per MW, respectively. 

The copper market will come under increased pressure as each of these renewable energy technologies is projected to grow rapidly over the next three decades, with knock-on effects for investors in the renewables sector. Indeed, the surge in copper prices is already eroding margins on many clean energy projects.   

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor (formerly Statoil)—now a major developer of wind farms— has begun lowering investor expectations on its renewable projects. The company recently dropped its guidance from 6-10% returns in 2020 to 4-8% this year. Denmark’s Ørsted A/S (formerly DONG Energy), the world’s largest offshore wind farm developer, said returns on capital employed fell from 11% in the first quarter of 2020 to 7.5% a year later. Danish competitor Vestas Wind Systems saw returns fall from 17.4% to 12.2% over the same period. 

If this trend continues unchecked, many renewable projects might become financially unfeasible for all but the biggest companies with the deepest pockets. 

The Cure to High Prices

Will copper supply challenges derail the energy transition in its infancy? There are certainly concerns about a looming copper shortfall. Citigroup estimates that the global copper market will reach a 521,000 metric ton deficit in 2021, a gap which only threatens to deepen as the green transition accelerates. Analysts have warned that the copper industry needs to invest more than $100 billion to avoid what could be an annual supply deficit of 4.7 million metric tons by 2030. Such a substantial gap would undoubtedly keep copper prices high and continue to erode margins on renewable projects.

There’s truth, however, in the old adage that “the cure to high prices is high prices.” Commodity markets are cyclical precisely because high prices spur investment. Eventually the new investments cause production of the commodity to increase, prompting the commodity’s price to drop. If prices drop too much, then investment dries up and oversupply eventually turns into deficit — completing the cycle.

When oil prices surged to over $100 a barrel, projects that were once economically unfeasible suddenly became more attractive and investment poured into the oil industry. The shale oil boom ensued, and a number of heavy oil projects were implemented.

Likewise, the copper deficit that has sent prices soaring has sparked short term pain, but there’s a silver lining: copper’s elevated prices are leading to a flurry of investments in projects that once would have been financially unfeasible.

Fresh Supply from Udokan and Codelco Could Change the Game

Take the Udokan deposit, for example, which is Russia’s largest untapped copper deposit and the third largest in the world. Despite the fact that Udokan holds estimated reserves of 26.7 million tons of copper, the site has remained undeveloped since its discovery in 1949 due to the technological and logistical challenges involved in exploiting the remote site near Lake Baikal.

For decades, the biggest obstacle to mining the Udokan deposit was simply that the technical challenges drove the extraction costs to an uneconomical level. Each time enthusiasm for developing the project grew, the economic risks deterred investors. High copper prices and projections of strong demand growth in the decades ahead, however, have finally swung the pendulum back in the direction of development.

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov won the right to develop Udokan more than a decade ago, paying $500 million for the license to the substantial copper deposit. Usmanov formed the Baikal Mining Company, later rebranded as Udokan Copper, to develop the site, and the project is expected to become operational next year. The ramifications are likely to be substantial, both for the region as well as for the broader copper market. By being built in the 2020s, the Udokan project is expected to place ESG guidelines at the core of its operations in ways that older mines never did.

Usmanov is not the only investor taking advantage of high copper prices and demand. Average ore grades in Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, have fallen by 30% over the last 15 years—but state-owned Codelco is finally sinking cash into its deposits after decades of underinvestment.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera recently kicked off the Rajo Inca expansion of Codelco Salvador copper ops. The $1.4 billion expansion will shift extraction from underground mining to open pit mining and is projected to increase production by 50%. Copper grades are expected to be 40% higher than present operations, and the lifetime of the project will be extended to 2070. 

What’s more, the Rajo Inca expansion is only one pillar in Codelco’s plans to re-energize Chilean copper mining: the state copper company intends to execute some $35 billion in structural investments over the next decade.

With this new investment expanding copper supply, the prevailing doom and gloom may prove short-lived. Today’s high copper prices may well bankroll the mines which will supply tomorrow’s renewable revolution.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Platinum Selloff Takes Centers Stage As Commodities Rebalance
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide
Oil Prices Fall As Traders Anxiously Await Fed’s Decision

Oil Prices Fall As Traders Anxiously Await Fed’s Decision
The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices
Two Industries Getting Slammed By Sky High Oil And Natural Gas Prices

Two Industries Getting Slammed By Sky High Oil And Natural Gas Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com