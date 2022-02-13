Price Outlook For Base Metals Remains Volatile

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 93.10 +3.22 +3.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 94.44 +3.03 +3.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 3.941 -0.018 -0.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days 2.911 +0.084 +2.96%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.739 +0.073 +2.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.87 +1.03 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 2 days 91.10 +3.22 +3.66%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.739 +0.073 +2.75%

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.98 -0.29 -0.32%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.40 -0.34 -0.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.75 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 75 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.52 +0.30 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.35 +0.58 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.87 +1.03 +1.12%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 77.89 +2.61 +3.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 75.78 +0.22 +0.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 92.03 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 90.28 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 88.18 +0.22 +0.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 85.33 +0.22 +0.26%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 85.33 +0.22 +0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 87.43 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 90.98 +0.22 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 85.63 +0.22 +0.26%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 80.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.96 +0.50 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 83.83 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 92.07 +0.22 +0.24%

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

Price Outlook For Base Metals Remains Volatile

By Ag Metal Miner - Feb 13, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
Many metals consumers normally buy if not spot then on a three-to-six-month time horizon. Still others book up to a year out. Those that fix for longer periods often publish annual sales price lists. These companies need to fix input costs to protect margins. However, that too comes at a cost. Of course there is a price to pay for such certainty in the form of higher premiums. For those with more flexibility in sales prices or those with lower metal amounts in their cost of goods sold, then variable input costs are acceptable, if not an unwelcome, risk.

So news from a recent Reuters poll of analysts that base metals prices could fall later this year and more significantly in 2023, does not provide much comfort in what remains an inflationary metals price environment.

Declining base metal inventory levels

Many will look at the surge in base metals prices since the first lockdowns. They have, after all, risen by up to 93% since 2020. Indeed, some climbed 38% over just the last year. This almost creates an  an inevitability about them.  Furthermore, the dwindling exchange inventories point to supply deficits across the metals spectrum (with the exception of lead it should be noted). Goldman Sachs maintains their position that the world stands short of base metals. In addition, the bank continues to hold firm its super-cycle position that prices have further to go.

Last boom from rising demand from China

But the main driver of metals prices increases in this century, came from rising demand from China. Finally, after two decades of unprecedented growth over such a short period, China’s growth looks fragile. The post notes Chinese factory activity has slowed.  Both official and the Caixin purchasing managers indices slipped in January. The latter dropping to a 23-month low, according to Capital Economics, “…with Chinese demand unlikely to bounce back meaningfully this year, we continue to expect sharp falls in industrial metals prices by year-end,” the firm revealed.

That appears rather bold.

China’s weakened construction sector and energy crisis

Part of China’s weakening demand picture involves its construction sector. Evergrande the largest player along with many smaller firms, continues to struggle. Indeed, the dire state of the property market has pushed one state into losses trying to fund the winter Olympics investment. Its returns from construction have failed to meet budgets. China, however, suffers more than mere construction woes.  It also shares an energy crisis with Europe.  China’s structural over reliance on certain fuel types for energy production has contributed to energy rationing. This has impacted both metals output and demand. Coal remains the problem for China. Meanwhile natural gas shortages plague Europe. Both have resulted in reduced metals smelting and supply. In addition, both should ease with warmer weather and reduced electricity demand as spring approaches.

Aluminum, copper and tin prices

Analysts polled forecast aluminium to hold an average price in 2022 of $2780 per metric ton. Aluminum prices have already hit nearly $3100/mt so that leaves a lot of downside for later in the year. Copper seems particularly out of favor Reuters observes. The report says this year’s median forecast of $9,370 per ton is only 0.6% higher than last year’s cash average. Moreover, the price is expected to fall further to an average $8,700/mt next year. That softening of demand will likely lead to current supply deficits reversing to surpluses for some metals. Copper’s supply deficit of 37,000 tons could turn into a surplus of 286,000 tons in 2023.  Only aluminium and tin will likely remain in supply shortfall next year. Zinc will likely come in balanced. Whereas nickel and lead could both record supply surpluses.

Prepare for volatility

In the short term, to the disappointment of buyers, volatility rather than lower prices will likely remain the norm.  Towards the second half of the year, and certainly into next, a recovering supply scene and cooling demand, expected by many analysts could result in a softening of prices from current levels.

Hardly a super cycle.

By AG Metal Miner

