Tata Steel's Port Talbot Set For £1.25 Billion Green Transformation

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.63 +0.15 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.62 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.71 +0.35 +0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.832 +0.104 +3.81%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.664 -0.034 -1.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.93 +0.06 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 91.63 +0.71 +0.78%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.664 -0.034 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 94.66 -0.49 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 5 days 96.62 -0.41 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 94.15 +0.84 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 659 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 95.77 +0.90 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 5 days 97.71 +0.54 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.93 +0.06 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 112 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 72.28 +0.56 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 92.73 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 90.98 +0.56 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 86.78 +0.56 +0.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 85.58 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 94.18 +0.56 +0.60%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 81.71 +0.71 +0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 87.36 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.00 +0.75 +0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.75 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 94.97 +1.11 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 49 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 2 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 6 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Glencore Loses Another Head Oil Trader After Massive Payouts

China's Economic Resurgence Boosts Global Commodity Prices

China's Economic Resurgence Boosts Global Commodity Prices

China’s economic rebound is fueling…

China’s Credit Growth Boosts Confidence In Iron Ore Markets

China’s Credit Growth Boosts Confidence In Iron Ore Markets

Iron ore prices saw a…

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market

Shares of Europe's leading copper…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tata Steel's Port Talbot Set For £1.25 Billion Green Transformation

By Metal Miner - Sep 19, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The UK government is set to grant Tata Steel up to £500 million to transition from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces at Port Talbot.
  • Union representatives express concerns over potential job losses due to the decarbonization strategy for the plant.
  • Tata Steel assures that steel production will remain uninterrupted during the transition, attempting to alleviate worries about steel prices.
Join Our Community
Steel

Via Metal MIner

 

The UK government and Mumbai-headquartered Tata Steel have reached a preliminary agreement over a funding package regarding the Port Talbot plant in South Wales. The package is part of a £1.25 billion ($1.55 billion) plan to decarbonize Port Talbot’s operations. However, concerns over jobs and the potential effect on local steel prices remain.

A September 15 announcement from the company said that under the agreement, Tata Steel would receive a grant of up to £500 million ($620 million) from the state. This would go toward replacing Port Talbot’s operating blast furnaces with electric arc furnaces. However, the group noted that the agreement remains subject to approval from various regulatory bodies. The parties must also perform a number of information and consultation processes and finalize the terms and conditions. It remains to be seen how this will impact steel prices.

“Tata Steel UK will soon commence consultation on the proposal and the transition period, including potential deep restructuring for the carbon-intensive, unsustainable iron and steelmaking facilities at Port Talbot, where many of the existing ‘heavy end’ assets —such as blast furnaces and coke ovens—are reaching the end of their operational life,” the company said in a statement.

MetalMiner’s 2024 Annual Metals Outlook just released! Get 2024 steel price projections, market drivers and specific buying strategies. 

Tata Still Needs to Face Union Employees

In addition to this, Tata Steel executives noted that they have yet to consult with the unions associated with the plant. For instance, reports indicate that one union already opposes Port Talbot’s conversion to EAF from blast furnaces as it would result in job losses.

On September 13, online publication WalesOnline quoted the Community Union’s national officer, Alun Davies, as saying, “The unions have not agreed to any decarbonization strategy for Port Talbot, and Community Union does not support switching to an electric arc furnace model.” Davies went on to say, “There must be a full and meaningful consultation on all the options to decarbonize steelmaking and secure the future of every UK plant. Community Union will do everything within its powers to support our members and protect their jobs.”

Davies was not available for direct comment to MetalMiner on September 15. However, the WalesOnline report noted that Port Talbot directly employs 4,000 people and supports another 4,000 jobs in the surrounding area. The plant lies about 75 kilometers west of Welsh capital, Cardiff.

Get valuable market trends, price alerts, and commodity news, supporting your business in mitigating the impact of increasing metal prices. 

Tata Claims Changes Won’t Affect Output, Steel Prices in the Balance

As of yet, there are no clear plans as to what kind of equipment would replace the operating blast furnaces and two basic oxygen furnaces. A source at the plant told MetalMiner on September 7 that there is no information regarding the number of electric arc furnaces or even the addition of value-added equipment, such as thin slab casters. At the time, the source added that talks on funding were taking place directly between Tata Steel’s parent company, Tata Group, and the Prime Minister’s office.

According to Tata Steel’s September 15 announcement, the production of finished products will not face disruption. “During the transition period and project phase, Tata Steel UK will work intensively to ensure an uninterrupted and reliable supply of products to fulfill customer and market commitments,” the group noted. “[This includes] the import of additional steel substrate from stable supply chains to feed its downstream units.”

Such promises could go a long way toward quelling concerns over the plant’s effect on steel prices. Indeed, Port Talbot’s two blast furnaces can produce about 4.8 million metric tons of pig iron annually. By comparison, its two basic oxygen furnaces can pour 5 million metric tons of crude steel per year, which it casts into slab and then rolls into hot and cold rolled coil.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source noted that projected crude steel production for 2023 at the site is 3.2-3.4 million metric tons, from “just below” 3 million metric tons in the previous year.

By Christopher Rivituso

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is The LME Losing Its Grip On Global Nickel Pricing?
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally
New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
Colombia Is On The Brink Of A Natural Gas Crisis

Colombia Is On The Brink Of A Natural Gas Crisis
Why Oil Could Top $100 In Q4 2023

Why Oil Could Top $100 In Q4 2023

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com