Is a Deep-Sea Mining Boom Inevitable?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 78.87 +1.29 +1.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 83.28 +0.75 +0.91%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.28 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.615 -0.044 -2.65%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.344 +0.039 +1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 116 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.344 +0.039 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 81.38 +1.71 +2.15%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 82.51 +1.61 +1.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 79.40 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 820 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 84.54 +1.02 +1.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 84.01 +0.84 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 273 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 58.33 +1.09 +1.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 79.73 +1.09 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 77.98 +1.09 +1.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 69.83 +1.09 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 65.58 +1.09 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 65.58 +1.09 +1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 67.58 +1.09 +1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 74.08 +1.09 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 65.58 +1.09 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.81 +1.09 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.46 +1.09 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.79 -2.37 -2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 2 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 8 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 10 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 11 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 11 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 10 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 12 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 11 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Could Extend Output Cuts Through Year End

Trump Vows to Block U.S. Steel Acquisition

Trump Vows to Block U.S. Steel Acquisition

Steel prices decline as Nippon's…

U.S. Aluminum Market Roiled by Closure of Major Smelter

U.S. Aluminum Market Roiled by Closure of Major Smelter

Aluminum prices experience a slight…

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

A significant rare earths reserve…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is a Deep-Sea Mining Boom Inevitable?

By Felicity Bradstock - Feb 27, 2024, 4:00 PM CST
  • Norway's recent approval of deep-sea mining sets a precedent for other nations, as they seek to access critical minerals necessary for renewable energy technologies.
  • While environmentalists and scientists oppose deep-sea mining due to potential ecological damage, the growing demand for critical minerals is driving interest and exploration in this sector.
  • The International Seabed Authority is expected to resume talks on deep-sea mining regulations, with concerns over environmental impact and calls for a pause on mining activities from various countries and major corporations.
Join Our Community
Deep Sea Mining

Just a month after Norway approved the world’s first deep-sea mineral mining, a UN regulator has stated that he thinks the international practice of deep-sea mining is likely inevitable. There is growing interest in commercial deep-sea mining for critical metals and minerals to support an accelerated global green transition. However, there is also widespread opposition due to fears of the environmental impact of these types of activities, which could hinder efforts to tackle climate change. 

At the beginning of the year, Norway became the first country to approve the practice of deep-sea mining for critical minerals. There has been a growing international discussion around the potential for deep-sea mining to extract metals and minerals needed to grow the world’s renewable energy capacity and help develop clean technologies. However, there has been widespread opposition to these types of mining activities from environmentalists and scientists who say we do not yet understand the potential impact of deep-sea mining well enough for it to be deemed safe. Many worry that the environmental impact of deep-sea mining could undermine the efforts of developing the world’s renewable energy capacity to tackle climate change. 

In January, the Norwegian parliament voted in favour of opening its waters for commercial-scale deep-sea mining to support a global shift away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives. It also believes that deep-sea mining could be less harmful to the environment than land-based mining, the widespread practice currently used to extract metals and minerals. There is an abundance of potato-sized nodules of critical minerals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, and manganese, sitting on the bottom of the seafloor that Norway, and many other world powers, want to access through deep-sea mining to meet the growing demand for critical minerals from the green energy sector. However, Norway will not immediately commence mining operations. The government will instead assess proposals from mining companies on a case-by-case basis for license approval. 

This month, Michael Lodge, the head of the International Seabed Authority, the U.N. regulator that oversees deep-sea mining, said that he believes it is only a matter of time until deep-sea mining activities take place. Lodge is seeing renewed global interest in deep-sea mining as a means of accelerating the global green transition. Governments and regulators worldwide have been exploring ways to meet the growing demand for critical metals and minerals, for fear that demand will outstrip supply if we cannot access alternative mineral deposits. 

Lodge explained, “One of the main drivers of industrial interest is the potential to produce larger quantities of minerals at equivalent or lower cost to what can be produced on land.” He added, “That’s the commercial driver and certainly there is vast resource potential in seabed minerals. The question is whether they can in the end be produced economically. “But the resource potential is absolutely there. This is clear. The technology is advanced, so it seems like it is possible. And at the same time, it is very clear also that demand for minerals is increasing exponentially and is only going to continue to increase.”

The ISA is scheduled to recommence talks on deep-sea mining in Kingston, Jamaica, in March. If successful, this could lead to the development of a regulatory framework for deep-sea mining on a commercial scale. The ISA regulates mining across an area covering 54 percent of the world’s oceans, representing 68 member states as well as the EU, but not the U.S. The ISA Council has previously stated its intention to develop deep-sea mining regulations by 2025. However, 24 countries around the globe have called for a pause on these types of activities, supported by several major companies, such as Google, Samsung, and Volvo. Deep-sea mining requires the use of heavy machinery to remove metals and minerals from the ocean floor. There is a fear that commencing deep-sea mining operations before fully understanding the potential impact on the sea bed could lead to permanent harm to marine life and ecosystems. 

Nevertheless, Lodge believes it is only a matter of time until deep-sea mining activities are approved. He said, “Clearly now, we are reaching a very high level of interest so I would say that yes it seems to be inevitable.” Lodge added, “Whether that takes place in international waters, or in national waters, whether that be Norway or another country, that’s impossible to say. It depends in part upon the terms and conditions I suppose.” He emphasised the unsustainability of the current situation, with a few state powers dominating the mineral and metal mining industry – such as China and Russia, and suggested that deep-sea mining could create greater competition in the industry and provide the stable supply of resources needed to support a global green transition. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Aluminum Sales to EU Plunge 30% Due to New Carbon Tariff
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash

Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash
California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage
Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage

Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage
Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers
Green Chemistry Breakthrough: Researchers Create Ethylene from CO2

Green Chemistry Breakthrough: Researchers Create Ethylene from CO2

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com