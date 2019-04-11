Investors Return To Plowing Money Into Commodities

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.70 -0.91 -1.41%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.95 -0.78 -1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 -0.026 -0.96%
Mars US 21 hours 68.81 +0.73 +1.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.31 -0.04 -0.06%
Urals 16 hours 69.60 +0.70 +1.02%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.17 +0.53 +0.74%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.09 +0.25 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 -0.026 -0.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.08 -0.53 -0.75%
Murban 2 days 71.45 -0.24 -0.33%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.77 +0.68 +1.08%
Basra Light 2 days 73.14 +1.12 +1.56%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.18 +0.70 +0.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.17 +0.53 +0.74%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.17 +0.53 +0.74%
Girassol 2 days 71.67 +0.71 +1.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.31 -0.04 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.15 -1.24 -2.37%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 54.88 -0.50 -0.90%
Canadian Condensate 48 days 60.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 64.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 60.18 -0.20 -0.33%
Peace Sour 23 hours 57.98 -0.50 -0.85%
Peace Sour 23 hours 57.98 -0.50 -0.85%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 58.98 -1.00 -1.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 65.03 +0.15 +0.23%
Central Alberta 23 hours 58.98 -0.35 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 60.00 -1.00 -1.64%
Giddings 16 hours 53.75 -1.00 -1.83%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.31 -0.29 -0.40%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 57.53 -1.03 -1.76%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 61.48 -1.03 -1.65%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 61.48 -1.03 -1.65%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 60.00 -1.00 -1.64%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.26 +0.63 +0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Arresting Assange : After Years Of Sheltering Him, Ecuador Suspends Assange's Citizenship
  • 6 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 8 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 11 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 12 hours Trump Torpedos Oil Pipeline Haters
  • 20 hours Everything Is Possible: Germany’s Coal Plants May Be Converted to Giant Batteries
  • 8 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 2 hours OPEC Could Raise Oil Output If Prices Increase, Shortages Mount
  • 3 hours Is Canada hosed?
  • 1 hour Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 22 hours Happy Spring: Rising Gasoline, Rents Boost U.S. Consumer Prices In March
  • 42 mins Tesla Being Spied On By The Curious and Investors
  • 7 hours The US is a bystander in the global race for the battery metals supply chains
  • 11 hours Demand for Aramco Bond
  • 4 hours Happy Dance! Brent Breaks $70! YEEEEEE HAAAAAAA!!!
  • 1 day Do You Conserve Water?
  • 23 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 8 hours Solar+Storage Race is On

Breaking News:

Western Canada Sheds 17.5% Of Oil, Gas Producers Since 2014

Alt Text

Miners Are Looking To Ramp Up Lithium Production

Lithium prices have withstood all…

Alt Text

Lithium Plunging As Chinese EV Production Slows

China’s electric car subsidy changes,…

Alt Text

As Diesel Dies, One Commodity Is Crashing

Platinum futures plunged to 14…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Investors Return To Plowing Money Into Commodities

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 11, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
NYMEX trading

Commodities are hot once again after disastrous performance at the end of 2018, when energy prices collapsed and the escalating U.S.-China trade war spooked investors.   

At the start of 2019, however, the sentiment is quite different from the fourth quarter of 2018—signs have started to emerge that the world’s two biggest economies will reach some sort of a trade deal.

Investors are plowing money back into specialized commodities funds with billions of U.S. dollars of inflows into assets under management (AUM) in commodities funds in the first quarter of 2019.

In January to March, commodities were also the asset class with best returns of all assets.

Apart from hopes that U.S. and China will reach a trade agreement, investor appetite for commodities is also boosted by signs of rising inflation—an environment in which commodities typically outperform other assets, The Street’s Simon Constable writes.

The markedly dovish stance of the Fed and other major central banks—a U-turn from last year’s interest rate hikes—also boost interest in commodities.

Commodities are also attracting investors looking to diversify from equity markets, where price-to-earnings ratios suggest that stocks are overvalued.

According to a Barclays report, cited by The Street, investors plowed US$14.7 billion in commodity funds in the first quarter of this year “amid positive sentiment towards risk assets.”

“This reversed most of the losses in AUM during Q4 [the fourth quarter last year], when investors withdrew funds as prices collapsed,” The Street quoted the Barclays report as saying. Related: OPEC Oil Output Dips To Four-Year Low As Cartel Tightens Market

A large part of the Q1 inflows into commodities funds—US$5.5 billion—was piled into energy funds, followed by inflows into agriculture funds with US$4.2 billion, with the rest invested in funds underpinned by precious metals and industrial metals, according to Barclays. 

Commodities were the best-returning asset class in Q1, according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, cited by the Financial Times.

Between January and April 4, commodities returned 16.6 percent, beating the 13.6-percent return of global equities and the high-yield bond return of 6.7 percent, BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research data showed.

Although the commodities’ top performance in Q1 comes from a very low base in Q4 2018, when prices collapsed, commodities—especially mining commodities—still have room to rise, because of supply outages and expected limited growth, Colin Hamilton at BMO Capital Markets told FT.

According to Baird Private Wealth Management’s Q1 2019 Market ChartBook, year-to-date returns of the broad commodity market in Q1 stood at 6.3 percent, while among the various commodities, crude oil returned 30.2 percent, unleaded gas – 26.7 percent, and energy – 15.9 percent.

Going forward, the outlook for commodities could become even brighter if the U.S. and China reach a trade deal and if Beijing manages to stave off economic growth slowdown with fiscal stimulus. Since China is a major commodities consumer, the health of the Chinese economy could be indicative of the commodities performance.

ING expects fiscal stimulus in China to continue supporting the economy throughout 2019. Related: Trump’s Executive Order Is A Gamechanger For Oil Shipping

“If the external environment does not deteriorate further, we believe that the fiscal stimulus and monetary easing on private firms should be large enough to keep economic growth above 6.0%, which is in line with our forecast of 6.3% growth in 2019,” said Iris Pang, Economist, Greater China, at ING.

Before 2019 began, BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research said in its Global Commodities Outlook 2019 that commodities face three key downside risk challenges this year: a meaningful increase in the Fed funds’ rate in the next 12 months, an intensified U.S.-China trade war, and material worsening in emerging market credit cycle.

At least for the time being, it looks like the first two downside risks may not materialize this year. The Fed adopted a dovish stance in its latest meeting, saying that “the evolution of the economic outlook and risks to the outlook would likely warrant leaving the target range unchanged for the remainder of the year.”

Meanwhile, signs point to progress in the U.S.-China trade talks, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin telling CNBC on Wednesday “We’ve pretty much agreed on an enforcement mechanism” on a trade deal.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Vanadium Spikes On New Chinese Regulations
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar
Saudi Arabia Threatens To Drop Dollar For Oil Trades

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Drop Dollar For Oil Trades

 Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

 The World’s Cheapest Natural Gas

The World’s Cheapest Natural Gas

 Sharp Rise In Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices

Sharp Rise In Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com