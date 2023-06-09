High Vehicle Costs Dampen Steel Market Momentum

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.48 -0.81 -1.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.23 -0.73 -0.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.53 +0.38 +0.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.256 -0.096 -4.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.605 -0.008 -0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.55 +1.08 +1.43%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 71.59 -1.24 -1.70%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.605 -0.008 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.80 +1.12 +1.50%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.28 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.81 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 556 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.77 -1.24 -1.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.20 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.55 +1.08 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 50.04 -1.24 -2.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 73.44 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 71.69 -1.24 -1.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 68.84 -1.24 -1.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 66.84 -1.24 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 75.79 -1.24 -1.61%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 65.14 -1.24 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 -1.25 -1.81%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.50 -1.25 -1.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.56 +1.12 +1.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.52 -1.24 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 -1.24 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 -1.24 -1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 -1.25 -1.81%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 9 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

General Motors Adopts Tesla’s Charging Technology

China Dominates Global Steel Industry

China Dominates Global Steel Industry

While it’s unlikely China will…

Declining Iron Ore Prices Show China’s Recovery is Still Dragging

Declining Iron Ore Prices Show China’s Recovery is Still Dragging

The decline in iron ore…

Five Niche Commodities Reflecting China's Faltering Economic Rebound

Five Niche Commodities Reflecting China's Faltering Economic Rebound

Futures markets for items as…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

High Vehicle Costs Dampen Steel Market Momentum

By Ag Metal Miner - Jun 09, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Despite pent-up demand for new automobiles in the U.S., high vehicle prices and other economic pressures are hampering an increase in car sales.
  • The price of hot-dipped galvanized steel, a component of the Automotive MMI (Monthly Metals Index), has dropped due to declining new car purchases.
  • The fluctuations in the price of hot-dipped galvanized steel underscore the interconnectedness of the automotive and steel industries, with trends in car sales directly impacting the steel market.
Join Our Community
Steel

Via AG Metal Miner

The Automotive MMI (Monthly Metals Index) broke its sideways trend this past month, inching down 3.36%. Though all components of the index fell, hot-dipped galvanized steel experienced a particularly noticeable price drop, as did several other steel types.This could indicate a trend reversal. However, consumer purchasing must rise in order for a reversal to happen, which elevated new car prices are currently preventing.

Overall, U.S. car sales experienced up-and-down performance throughout May compared to April. While auto sales were up from May 2022, the market still faces bearish pressure due to high-interest rates and high new vehicle costs.

Pent-Up Demand in the U.S. Automotive Industry

The car industry in the United States continues to experience pent-up demand for new automobiles. This proved a driving reason behind the temporary increases in auto sales (such as those in May). The term “pent-up demand” refers to consumers’ desire to acquire products or services they have previously been unable to purchase. This inability to buy often stems from supply chain interruptions, economic downturns, or other unfavorable market conditions. In the case of the U.S. car industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, a lack of semiconductor chips, and a decline in output due to factories closing have all contributed to pent-up demand.

Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic reduced production and created supply chain interruptions for many industries, automotive being no exception. As a result, it took car manufacturers time to build up inventory stocks again. Secondly, the ongoing lack of semiconductor chips only worsened supply chain concerns, forcing automakers to further reduce output.

Despite the pent-up desire for new automobiles, there are a couple of significant reasons why car sales in the United States are not increasing. For instance, the growing cost of new cars has left them out of reach for many consumers, causing demand to fall. Meanwhile, recent hikes in mortgage rates and fuel prices continue to cut into what little demand remains.

Hot Dipped Galvanized Market: Fluctuating Demand

Prices for hot-dipped galvanized recently fell below levels seen in early March. Increased infrastructure expenditure and automotive development are significant drivers for the steel industry, driving hope and supporting some bullish forecasts.

This is excellent news for steel firms that are investing in new mills and auxiliary services to meet demand, particularly in light of rising EV demand. In 2022, the worldwide hot-dip galvanized steel market was worth USD 87,228.43 million. Currently, experts predict the sector will grow at a CAGR of 5.1%.

However, hot-dipped galvanized prices have been trading flat over the last month, sitting just below support zones at about $1,200 per short ton. HDG activity matched that of other steel types, such as HRC and CRC. Prices have continued to fall after the year’s start price rises, which were imposed by steel makers in an attempt to maintain high prices. On the other hand, the decrease in new car purchases has begun pulling down the prices of metals like hot-dipped galvanized.

By Jennifer Kary

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

DRC Eyes Peru’s Position As Second-Largest Copper Producer
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com