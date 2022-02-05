Geopolitical Tensions Could Send Aluminum Prices Even Higher

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 92.31 +2.04 +2.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 93.27 +2.16 +2.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 4.572 -0.316 -6.46%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 2.875 +0.036 +1.25%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.679 +0.036 +1.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.00 +3.70 +4.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 89.36 +1.99 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.679 +0.036 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.12 +2.76 +3.16%
Graph up Murban 2 days 92.71 +2.57 +2.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 88.72 +3.77 +4.44%
Graph down Basra Light 68 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 97.48 +4.29 +4.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.00 +3.70 +4.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.00 +3.70 +4.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.47 +3.83 +4.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 76.69 +1.50 +1.99%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 77.42 +2.01 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 89.27 +2.01 +2.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 90.67 +2.01 +2.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 87.87 +2.01 +2.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 84.87 +2.01 +2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 84.87 +2.01 +2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 90.27 +2.01 +2.28%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 84.87 +2.01 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 80.50 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 84.22 +2.01 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 78.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.45 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Ten Joe Biden 2021 Blunders that Killed the American Energy Renaissance
  • 4 hours Pacific Northwest National Laboratories - The path to renewable fuel just got easier
  • 3 days Proof That Natural Gas is the Least Expensive Fuel in the World
  • 2 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 3 days Power Supply Summer Squeeze
  • 9 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 14 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 2 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 2 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency

Breaking News:

Russia To Supply More Gas To China Via New Pipeline

Soaring Energy Prices Fuel Mayhem For The Metals Industry

Soaring Energy Prices Fuel Mayhem For The Metals Industry

High energy prices are beginning…

Restocking Efforts Lift Steel Prices

Restocking Efforts Lift Steel Prices

Restocking efforts and strong demand…

How Would A Russian Incursion Impact Commodities?

How Would A Russian Incursion Impact Commodities?

Analysts are predicting that an…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Geopolitical Tensions Could Send Aluminum Prices Even Higher

By Ag Metal Miner - Feb 05, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • Aluminum markets are already grappling with low inventories, but rising geopolitical tensions could exacerbate the problem.
  • Should war break out, sanctions will likely follow, increasing aluminum market tightness.
Join Our Community

Market uncertainty looms as the standoff between Russia and Ukraine remains ongoing. A build-up of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border triggered the deployment of U.S. troops to Eastern Europe. MetalMiner contributor Sohrab Darabshaw recently examined potential implications on metals markets of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.  Among the market concerns, is energy prices. Europe continues to grapple with an energy crisis that pushed natural gas prices nearly five times higher than where they stood just one year ago. Russia accounts for around 35% of Europe’s natural gas supplies. These supplies come by way of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that crosses through Ukraine. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, scheduled for completion in September would have doubled the amount of gas transferred from Russia to Germany. This project now appears paused. Numerous aluminum smelters have already shuttered or curtailed production as soaring energy prices eroded profitability. More could follow. Between both China and Europe, global capacity cutbacks have reached nearly 4 million tons.

Impact of potential sanctions

Should war break out, sanctions will likely follow. MetalMiner’s own Stuart Burns examined the effects of the 2018 Rusal sanctions on the aluminum market back in 2020. Russia produced around 3.6 million metric tons of aluminum in 2020 and serves as the second-largest aluminum producer in the world. . Sanctions, even if not directly applied to the aluminum market as happened in 2018, could stymie trade amid already tight supply. That, in turn, could push the already high aluminum prices barreling upward. At present, a sanctions bill from the U.S. is currently under negotiations in the Senate.  

Domestic capacity could grow 

In a bit of good news, Novelis announced plans in mid-January to construct a $365 million automotive recycling facility in Kentucky. The plant, scheduled to come online in 2024, will have an estimated 240,000 mt capacity and will recycle aluminum scrap from decommissioned vehicles as well as automotive production.

Meanwhile, Alcoa’s Intalco Works smelter located near Ferndale, Washington could potentially restart. Alcoa had idled the plant in the spring of 2020 amid falling metal prices and weak demand. Aluminum prices have since rebounded, however, as the market grapples with tight supply. 

Related: U.S. Gasoline Prices Soar To 2014 High

The smelter’s return would hinge upon taxpayer funding, new ownership as well as preferential power contracts. Two budget line items which would total around $10 million of state spending for smelter upgrades await Washington State legislature approval. Alcoa is also considering sale of the smelter to private equity firm Blue Wolf Capital Partners. Early discussions between Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), the former energy supplier to Alcoa, and Blue Wolf Capital Partners continue.  No details have been released, however, regarding potential contract terms.

UK tariff adjustments still in play

After Section 232 trade negotiations appeared to have halted late last year, the U.S. and Britain agreed to restart talks with aims to resolve ongoing trade disputes in mid-January. While no timeline or dates were announced, the discussions follow the EU’s successful establishment of a tariff rate quota system with the U.S. and come alongside similar requests from both Japan and South Korea. Discussions between the U.S. and UK will also address the ongoing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products, which levy a 25% duty on items including whiskey, tobacco and motorcycles.

The LME three-month aluminum rose by 8.61% month-over-month to $3,052 per metric ton as of Feb. 1.

Chinese primary cash aluminum rose by 7.52% to $3,401 per metric ton. Moreover, aluminum scrap jumped by 10.72% to $2,512 per metric ton last month. Aluminum billet rose by 4.87% to $3,362 per metric ton.

Meanwhile, European 1050 aluminum sheet increased by 6.81% to $4,832 per metric ton.

Indian primary cash rose by 7.77% to $3.33 per kilogram.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Soaring Energy Prices Fuel Mayhem For The Metals Industry
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output
Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries

Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries
Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria

Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria
Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com