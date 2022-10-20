Falling Metal Prices Could Be A Boon For Manufacturers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 85.71 +0.16 +0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.40 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.46 +2.48 +2.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.373 -0.089 -1.63%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.648 -0.005 -0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.05 +4.23 +5.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.648 -0.005 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.35 -2.97 -3.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.56 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.63 +1.11 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 325 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.15 +1.60 +1.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.54 +1.66 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 14 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 63.27 +2.45 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 86.67 +2.45 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 84.92 +2.45 +2.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 82.07 +2.45 +3.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 80.07 +2.45 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 89.02 +2.45 +2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 78.37 +2.45 +3.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.00 +2.75 +3.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.58 +2.73 +3.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.66 +0.08 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 48 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 15 days Wind droughts
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes

Breaking News:

Ukraine Facing Nationwide Power Outages After Russian Strikes

The LME Is Carefully Considering A Potential Ban On Russian Metals

The LME Is Carefully Considering A Potential Ban On Russian Metals

The LME is weighing the…

Tin Market Plagued By Bearish Trend

Tin Market Plagued By Bearish Trend

Tin prices reached an all-time…

Copper Remains Range-Bound As Bears And Bulls Duke It Out

Copper Remains Range-Bound As Bears And Bulls Duke It Out

Copper prices are showing signs…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Falling Metal Prices Could Be A Boon For Manufacturers

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 20, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The dramatic drop in metals prices could be a boon for buyers. 
  • Aluminum and stainless steel spot prices have fallen by 30% or more, while carbon steel has plummeted by 49%.
  • Every manufacturing organization that relies upon semi-finished metals or parts and components containing metal should see these cost-downs for 2023.
Join Our Community

  Via AG Metal Miner 

Most metal prices experienced considerable drops from price levels seen just a year ago. Indeed, excluding lead, all non-ferrous and ferrous metal prices appear considerably below price levels seen in 2021. Most suppliers continue to stay quest amidst this decline, opting to place the onus of cost reductions on procurement. That said, detailed should-cost models for semi-finished materials can help drive double-digit cost savings for carbon steel, aluminum, and stainless steel.

2023 will be the first in several years where metal prices will favor buying organizations over suppliers. This dynamic provides a meaningful opportunity for buying organizations to recoup funds from 2020-mid 2022 price increases. However, to reap these benefits, buying organizations will need to understand precise price drops. This applies not only to the exchange-traded portion of metal buys (e.g. ingot prices) but also to the price drops for many of the costlier elements that make up the total cost. Such elements include price drops for conversion premiums, freight rates, MW premiums, surcharges, and any other add-ons applied to products in rising markets.  

Every manufacturing organization that relies upon semi-finished metals or parts and components containing metal should see these cost-downs for 2023. This is true regardless of both industry and demand.

In this post, we will explain the current metal market price trends. We’ll also explore what types of cost-savings you can expect for your semi-finished material spend. Lastly, we’ll discuss several tips for what to do next.

Metal Prices Continue to Decline Across The Board 

As you can see, metal prices are down substantially from just a year ago.

  • Aluminum Ingot: 30%
  • Aluminum MW Premiums: 18%
  • Stainless Steel Spot Price (304): 32%
  • Carbon Steel (CRC): 49%

Mapping Spend-to-Price Charts 

To capture the full price declines, buying organizations will want to look at the month in which they established last year’s contract. However, they must also determine whether or not they utilized an index and/or if they agreed upon a specific price. Next, companies should take a price chart/report such as the MetalMiner MMI chart or 12-month chart.

Related: Strong Sales Data Sparks Rally In European Auto Stocks

They can use this to map out price declines and determine a starting point for contract negotiations. For certain metals, buying organizations will also need to track price escalation for adders and extras. These include things like coatings, films, Midwest premiums, surcharges, etc. Tracing these changes should help separate base price fluctuations from other variations.

In terms of parts and components, simple should-cost models can help procurement assess the appropriate cost-down levels. These models include the percentage of content coming from metal from other elements and value-adds that make up total cost. Finally, in sideways to falling markets, using a contracting index such as CRU or a trailing 30-day average price could make the most sense.

A Slowing Economy Requires Renewed Focus on Cost Reduction Initiatives

By closely following the underlying metal price trends, buying organizations will find themselves in a strong negotiation position. This is especially true when compared to recent years. The combined benefits of communicating openly and honestly about projected purchasing volumes, building rapport with new suppliers, and identifying alternative suppliers to mitigate global supply chain risk will help customers see more favorable metal prices throughout 2023.

By Lisa Reisman

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition
Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com